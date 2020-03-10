Satellite Communication Subsystem Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2025

Satellite communication subsystem market is growing significantly owing to the increasing demand of satellite applications in commercial, defense & military, and government end users. The growing need for large amount of data to be transferred from one place to another place is increasing the demand for satellite communication and ultimately due to this, the adoption of satellite communication subsystem is increasing. Moreover, the increasing demand of subsystems for remote sensing, navigation, communication, and earth observation is fueling the growth of satellite communication subsystem market.

The communications subsystem uses transmitters, receivers, and transponders to transmit and receive communication signals and to perform various operations such as orbit controlling, altitude of satellite, monitoring and controlling of other subsystems. Thus, in order to maintain the communication system hundreds and thousands of kilometers out in the space, various satellite communication subsystems are used, which provides the information about the events going on with the satellites in the space.

Satellite Communication Subsystem Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increasing need of satellite communication subsystems to enrich data communications and expansive applications of satellite communication in various industries such as defense and military, aviation, security and surveillance, and agriculture is the major factor which is fueling the growth of satellite communication subsystem market. Also, the increasing need of satellite communication subsystems for reliable data communication across remote marine regions is driving the growth of satellite communication subsystem market.

Challenges

The initial installment cost is one of the major factors which may hinder the growth of satellite communication subsystem market. Moreover, to cope up with the rapidly changing technology is the major challenge which may limit the adoption of satellite communication subsystem.

Satellite Communication Subsystem Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Satellite Communication Subsystem Market on the basis of Component

Transmitters Receivers Antennas Tracking Systems Others

Segmentation of Satellite Communication Subsystem Market on the basis of Services:

Implementation System Integration Support

Satellite Communication Subsystem Market: Competition Landscape

The Prominent players in Satellite Communication Subsystem market are Delfi Space, MDA Corporation, Ananth Technologies, Antwerp Space, Globecomm Systems Inc., Inmarsat communications, and Hughes Network Systems LLC.

Satellite Communication Subsystem Market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to the rapid adoption and deployment of satellite communication technologies. Europe and APAC is expected to exhibit high growth rates in terms of revenue due to the advancement in communication technology. Latin America and MEA also offers potential growth opportunities in satellite communication subsystem market due to the increasing demand of satellite communication subsystem for military, and agriculture applications.

