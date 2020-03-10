Sheet Face Masks Market- Increase In Demand For Beauty And Cosmetics Products Are Boosting The Sheet Face Masks Market Globally

Sheet Face Masks Market – Snapshot

The skin care industry has shown significant growth in the last few decades. A sheet face mask is an innovative product that has been introduced in the market in the recent past. It is a face-shaped sheet that is soaked with different serums and formulations to achieve a desired end result. Masks are usually packed individually and are applied to the face, patted, and removed or peeled off after15-20 minutes. A rise in population and increase in demand for beauty and cosmetics products are boosting the sheet face masks market globally. Increase in the use of sheet face masks with skin brightening and anti-aging formulations is expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Demand for sheet face masks in the region is high due to a rise in the standards of living, increase in skin care awareness, adverse climatic conditions, and high air pollution rate. The global sheet face mask market is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate between 2018 and 2026, due to increase in emphasis on product development by manufacturers. Consumers are paying greater attention to their skin and have also become beauty conscious. Moreover, an increase in the number of working women has driven demand for sheet face masks. Use of sheet masks has also rise among male consumers. This, in turn, is prompting manufacturers to develop and innovate more products with promotional offers in order to satisfy consumer demand. In terms of type, the bio-cellulose segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace, due increase in awareness about the usage of chemical-free and organic products. The segment is likely to be followed by the hydrogel segment. Hydrogel sheet masks offer a number of benefits such as hydration, whitening, and glow. Market players are focusing on the manufacturing of sheet face masks at cost competitive costs.

Major market participants profiled in this report are Sephora Inc. Boss Biological Technique Ltd.., Lancome Paris, 3Lab Inc, Kracie Holdings, Ltd., Innisfree Corporation.(South Korea), BioRepublic Skin Care, Star Skin Beauty Group AG, Yunos Co. Ltd. Es Cosmetics, The Face Shop, Tonymoly Co. Ltd., BioRepublic Skin Care, Estee Lauder, and DECLÉOR Paris among others.