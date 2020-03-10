Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market – Global Industry Covering Prime Factors, CAGR Value and Competitive Outlook Till 2025

Platform chemicals represent a group of twelve (one not commercialized yet) building block chemicals that can be produced from sugars via biological conversions.

Increasing acceptance of bio-based platform chemicals in industries, stringent government guidelines on conventional petroleum based chemicals and preference towards environmental friendly applications by consumers are main drivers for Bio-based Platform Chemicals market. The evolution of bio-refineries has driven the development of bio-based platform chemicals as an alternative to petrochemicals. Due to increasing government concerns regarding health, the environment and limited fossil resources, there is a growing interest in using sustainable technologies to produce chemicals, plastics, and other products from renewable resources. The bio-based platform chemicals offer great potential for decarbonizing everyday products, allowing everything from running shoe soles to plastics and car parts, to become bio-based. These trends are successful in creating a huge demand for bio-based platform chemicals market. Though North America is the largest regional market for global bio-based platform chemicals market, Asia-Pacific is also an equally important market as it represents the second largest and regional market with highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-based Platform Chemicals.

This report researches the worldwide Bio-based Platform Chemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bio-based Platform Chemicals capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bio-based Platform Chemicals in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Cargill Incorporated

DSM

INEOS

PTT Global Chemical Public Company

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Bio-1,4-Diacid

Bio-Gycerol

Bio-Glutamic Acid

Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

Bio-Itaconic Acid

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Agriculture

Bio Fuels

Bio Plastics

Food Applications

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Others

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bio-based Platform Chemicals manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bio-based Platform Chemicals :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

