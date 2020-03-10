Skin Care Products Market- Face Cream to Gain Traction with Launch of New Products with Innovative Formulations

Global Skin Care Products Market: Snapshot

The global skin care products market is anticipated to increase growth due to the strong desire of people to enjoy robust health. Increasing healthcare awareness and focus toward building a confident personality could work in the favor of the global skin care products market. The demand in the global skin care products market is projected to increase because of the need to maintain skin health in today’s environment where pollution levels are extremely high. Rising self-consciousness among people and their changing lifestyle could be other factors augmenting the demand in the global skin care products market.

The global skin care products market could reach a US$155.4 bn as total valuation by 2021 while clocking a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2015-2021.

Face Cream to Gain Traction with Launch of New Products with Innovative Formulations

The global skin care products market is segregated into two segments on the basis of a classification by product: body lotion and face cream. According to recent trends and future projections, face cream is envisaged to take the lead in the global skin care products market in terms of demand. The skin care products market for face cream secured a commanding share in the recent past.

Over the past few years, the face cream segment has been taking advantage of continuous introduction of new lines in the global skin care products market. Innovative formulations of these new products are expected to play a significant role in the growth of the face cream skin care products market. The face cream segment of the global skin care products market is further classified into sun protection, anti-aging, and skin brightening creams.

The body lotion classification of the global skin care products market is forecast to bank on the growing significance of natural ingredients that help to avoid skin dryness, hydrate the skin, and improve skin quality. The use of natural ingredients could draw a number of consumers to the body lotion skin care products market in the near future. Natural ingredients not only improve the skin’s immune system but also carry antioxidant properties. The body lotion segment is further bifurcated into premium and mass market body care lotions.

Asia Pacific to Collect King’s Share with Changing Preferences for Skin Care

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the global skin care products market in the coming years. Improving preferences for skin care products and high levels of pollution in emerging economies such as India could push the growth of the regional skin care products market. Increasing awareness about the benefits of using skin care products and product innovation are envisioned to bode well for the skin care products market in the region. Another factor that could create telling demand in the regional skin care products market is the rising need to avoid black spots, pigmentation, wrinkles, and skin patches.

The Rest of the World could also show decent growth in the global skin care products market due to the increasing number of beauty salons and rising concerns due to the harmful impact of high pollution on the skin.

The global skin care products market includes leading players such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and L’Oréal S.A.