Smart Water Bottle Market Increasing demand with leading players to 2019-2027

Smart bottles are technologically advanced bottles that have wireless communication capabilities for connecting to electronic devices, for instance, wearables or smartphones and a simulated memory that can help provide alerts via a sound system or display. Moreover, smart water bottles, also known as interactive water bottles, are employed to update the hydration level in the human body. A smart water bottle has an electronic sheet which collects information, such as age and weight of the individual, in order to trace the amount of water intake and time and update the user to drink water before the body gets dehydrated, depending on the information collected by the bottle.

Several factors such as rising disposable income and increasing awareness among users regarding keeping the hydration level in the body are anticipated to drive the smart water bottle market during the forecast period. Growing awareness about health among individuals all over the globe is significantly driving the global smart water bottle market. Moreover, governments across the world are taking initiatives to decrease the plastic waste production and promote the use of recyclable materials. Additionally, technological innovations in the fields of machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) have resulted in the emergence of mobile apps that give information to users regarding their daily required water intake and hydration levels.

The global smart water bottle market can be segmented in terms of capacity, material, feature, component, distribution channel, and region. Based on capacity, the market can be segregated into up to 19 ounces, 20 to 29 ounces, 30 to 39 ounces, and above 40 ounces. Based on material, the market can be divided into metal, polymer, glass, and others (including ceramic and stainless steel). In terms of feature, the smart water bottle market can be classified into leak-proof and straw. In terms of component, the market can be divided into hardware, in-built, and hydration tracking apps. Based on distribution channel, the smart water bottle market can be segregated into online and offline. The offline segment can be sub-divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, independent electric stores, and departmental stores.

In terms of region, the global smart water bottle market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). The North America market comprises the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America consists of Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. In 2018, North America dominated the global smart water bottle market and it is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. These is attributable to the strong presence of players in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in the region.. However, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising disposable income and increasing demand for technologically advanced products in developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil.

