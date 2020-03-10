Surface Protection Tapes Market : DowDuPont Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A. 3M Toray Industries, Inc.

Surface Protection Tapes Market: Overview

Surface protection tapes protect various surfaces from scratches and marks during transit, handling, and post installation. Majority of these tapes are printable and ensure clean & stain-free removal.

Surface protection tapes provide residue-free protection for any surface, whether mill finished, painted, or polished. These tapes can be used on stainless steel, coated metals, aluminum, glass, and plastics.

Surface protection tapes are available in transparent, milky white, black & white, and other colors as per customer’s specification

These tapes offer excellent protection against damages and scratches. These tapes possess various properties such as adjustable peel force, no adhesive residue, weather resistance, and UV resistance.

Key Drivers of Surface Protection Tapes Market:

High economic growth, intensive construction activities, and increase in standard of living are the key factors driving the global surface protection tapes market. Rapid urbanization in the globe has led to an increase in infrastructural development, thus driving the demand for surface protection tapes. High growth in the building & construction industry in China, India, and other emerging countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, coupled with the growth in the transportation and electronics industries in Japan and South Korea are factors driving the demand for surface protection tapes in Asia Pacific.

Polished metals surfaces are gently sheen or has a soft glow texture. Metals are offered in different forms such as painted, unpainted, powdered, bright, glossy, or matte. Uncoated metal surfaces or pre-coated varnished surfaces are laminated with surface protection tapes. The polished metal surfaces need to be safeguarded using a surface protection tape during the process of manufacturing, assembling, transportation, and storage. The growth of this segment is ascribed to the rise in demand for these tapes in various end-user industries such as building & construction, namely for curtain walls, building panels, and coil coatings; and automotive for the vehicle parts.

Increase in acceptance of surface protection tapes due to their reduced weight, ease applicability, durability, customization, and smooth removal from the surface of substrates has contributed to the increasing demand for surface protection tapes

Polypropylene Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

In terms of volume and value, polypropylene is projected to be a rapidly growing segment of the global surface protection tapes market during the forecast period

Surface protection tapes are used for applications, where resistance to high temperatures is required. Therefore, these films are majorly employed in industries such as transportation and electronics, where manufacturing operations are carried out at high temperatures. These tapes offer better clarity, higher impact strength, and better barrier properties. They are more expensive than polyethylene surface protection tapes due to their inbuilt elasticity.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices Likely to Hamper Market:

Surface protection tapes are made using many types of materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride. However, currently, the prices of these materials are varying, due to the global crisis. This is hampering the global surface protection tapes market.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Share Of Global Surface Protection Tapes Market:

Demand for surface protection tapes is estimated to be high in the construction industry during the forecast period. Demand for these tapes is expected to rise in Asia Pacific owing to the increase in construction activities in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. Requirement of surface protection tapes in consumer electronics application is increasing at a significant pace, as these tapes are widely used in flat displays of various electronic gadgets. Therefore, the surface protection tapes market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the increase in consumer electronics sales in the region.

Rise in FDI investment in automotive and construction industries in developing economies of Asia Pacific are some of the other factors likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is creating numerous opportunities for the surface protection tapes market in the consumer electronics industry, as major international companies are shifting their production facilities to China

Growth of industries such as consumer electronics and construction in countries in Latin America such as Brazil is creating significant opportunities for the surface protection tapes market in Latin America

Recent Developments:

In March 2019, Tesa SE invested more than US$ 34 Mn to expand its Suzhou site in China. This new unit would be involved in the manufacture of precision adhesive tapes.

In October 2018, Avery Dennison introduced SPF-XI Supreme Protection Film. This film is expected to help in the protection of the vehicle’s appearance from UV, temperature, or any other damages.

Key Players in Market:

Key players operating in the global surface protection tapes market include: