Tert-butyl Acetate Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2027

Tert-butyl Acetate Market: Low VOC-emitting solvent

Tert-butyl acetate (TBAc) is the fourth isomer of butyl acetate. It is widely used as a solvent in the production of inks, lacquers, industrial cleaners, thinner, adhesives, and enamels due to its camphor or blueberry-like odor. It is soluble in ether and alcohol; however, it is highly insoluble in water. It is also utilized as a gasoline additive.

Recently, it gained VOC exempt status from the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA)

Tert-butyl acetate is extensively employed in various applications including paints & coatings, gasoline additive, flavors & fragrances, pharmaceutical, electronics, textile, and agriculture. Among these applications, paints & coating is a leading application segment and holds a major share of the market. Tert-butyl acetate is available in low purity (>99%) and high purity (<99%) levels. High purity based tert-butyl acetate is majorly consumed in pharmaceutical and electronic applications.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report Brochure here

Key drivers of tert-butyl acetate market

Tert-butyl acetate is a low toxic and non-hazardous solvent that is used in polymerization reaction in order to produce resins. It has high solvency power for various resin systems such as acrylic, alkyd, urethane, polyester, and nitrocellulose. It is highly suitable for epoxy resin and amine cured two component epoxy resin system.

Rising demand for low VOC based epoxy coatings for architectural and protective low-viscosity vehicle coating for automotive applications is driving the global tert-butyl acetate market. Tert-butyl acetate is also utilized in the flavors & fragrance industry due to its sweet aroma and characteristic fruity flavor. Rising demand for tert-butyl acetate as a fragrance & artificial essence in certain food products such as bakery, ice cream, cheese, and perfumes, is another key factor driving the tert-butyl acetate market

Tert-butyle acetate is a non-halogenated solvent and has equivalent solvency power to hydrocarbons and chlorinated solvents. It has high cleaning efficiency and hence, widely used in specialized equipment cleaning and metal degreasing applications.

Rising demand for non-halogenated solvents in various industrial applications due to their low toxicity and environment-friendly nature is driving the global tert-butyl acetate market. Additionally, rising government efforts to reduce VOC emissions and hazardous air pollutants is prompting manufacturers to develop formulations that pose low environmental hazard. All these factors are driving the global tert-butyl acetate market.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Electronic and pharmaceutical segment to offer attractive opportunities

Preference for tert-butyl acetate as a solvent is rising in the electronic industry. It is utilized in photoresist formulations, which are used to manufacture chips in the semiconductor industry. Furthermore, it is also utilized to remove solder flux and clean and degrease circuit boards.

Rising research activities and FDI investment in field of semiconductor processing, typically in Japan, China, and South Korea, is likely to offer significant opportunities to manufacturers of tert-butyl acetate in the near future

Rising demand for processing solvent in the chemical industry and extraction agent to produce drugs for cancer patients and antibiotics, typically in the pharmaceutical industry, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers operating in the tert-butyl acetate market.

Intense competition from counterparts and high flammability to hamper tert-butyl acetate market

Tert-butyl acetate faces intense competition from counterparts such as xylene, toluene, esters, 1,3-butadiene, formaldehyde, ketones and hydrocarbons. These solvents are less expensive and possess similar evaporation and solvency rate as that of tert-butyl acetate, which in turn is likely to hinder the market during the forecast period.

These solvents are recognized as VOC solvents and hazardous air pollutant; however, stringent regulations on VOC emitting solvents in mature economies, such as the U.S. and various countries in Europe such as the U.K., Germany, and France, are likely to propel the demand for tert-butyl acetate during the forecast period

Tert-butyl acetate is a highly flammable liquid and hence, has to be stored in stainless steel containers. Exposure to tert-butyl acetate in case of a spill or while handling may cause alcohol intoxication, dizziness, and skin irritation.

Asia Pacific expected to hold lion’s share of the global tert-butyl acetate market

In terms of region, the demand for tert-butyl acetate can be split across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of tert-butyl acetate, followed by North America and Europe. Rising demand for automotive coatings in China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to fuel the demand for tert-butyl acetate during the forecast period. Additionally, rising demand for nitrocellulose-based lacquers in the building & construction industry across developing economies of Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of tert-butyl acetate operating in the region.

Rising FDI investment in automotive and construction industries in developing economies of Asia Pacific is another factor that is likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

Rising demand for low VOC emitting solvents for industrial applications, such as cleaning dirt, grease, soot, and paint debris, is propelling the demand for tert-butyl acetate in North America and Europe

Rising import of tert-butyl acetate in Latin America and Middle East & Africa due to its excellent solvent power and low VOC emissions is likely to boost its demand in both regions.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on tert-butyl acetate market here

Key players operating in the tert-butyl acetate market:

Demand for tert-butyl acetate is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 30% to 40% of the global market. Key players operating in the global tert-butyl acetate market include