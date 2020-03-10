Unconventional Gas Global Market Growth, Standards & Research 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Unconventional Gas Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Application of cutting-edge extraction technologies has made energy companies gain access to a vast reserves of various unconventional gas types including coalbed methane, shale gas, and tight gas. Growing governments’ support and profuse investments, especially in developed countries, have spurred extraction of shale gas, which constantly. Attractiveness of the unconventional gas market is largely fueled by big strides being made by the upstream oil and gas industry. The global market will register a CAGR of more than 8.60% during 2018–2026.

Get a Sample Report for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2168317

Currently, the world is facing challenges of shortage of conventional fossil fuels and degradation of the environment. Unconventional energy resources are being used increasingly to overcome these issues. Unconventional gas refers to natural gas that requires advanced production methods. These gas resources are found in unusual geological locations and therefore require special extraction technologies. Unconventional sources of gas have gained much attention of late due to their significant contribution to gas production in the U.S. There are three major types of unconventional gas: shale gas, tight gas, and coalbed methane. Global production of unconventional gas rose by 5.3% to 817 bcm in 2016 compared to that in 2015. North America accounted for more than 85% share of the total global production in 2016.

China is one of the leading shale gas producers in the world along with the U.S. and Canada. In 2016, shale gas production in the country rose by 76.3% to reach a new record of 7.9 bcm. In China, several state departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission, have proposed to promote natural gas exploration in order to make natural gas a major resource in the country’s modern system of clean energy. According to the Chinese Ministry of Land and Resources (MLR), CNY 8.79 Bn (US$ 1.3 Bn) was spent on exploration of shale gas in the country in 2016.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, and Nigeria are concerned about the rapid development of unconventional gas, primarily shale gas. Traditionally, the economies of these countries have been reliant upon the high prices of oil, which is exported to various countries across the world. However, substitution of oil with gas in various sectors, such as transportation, is likely to hamper the GDP of the oil-producing countries. The U.S. and Germany have already started substituting oil with gas.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2168317

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global unconventional gas market. Key players operating in the global market are Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), Schlumberger Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total S.A., Halliburton Inc., Weatherford International Plc., National Oilwell Varco, BP plc., Emerson Automation Solutions, and TechnipFMC plc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.

The global unconventional gas market has been segmented as follows:

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Type

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Coalbed Methane

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in