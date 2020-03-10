Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Competitive Analysis, Landscape & Research 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are minimally invasive procedures performed to prevent vertebral body collapse and pain in patients with pathological vertebral bodies. The geriatric and obese populations are more prone to osteoporosis, which is a major cause of vertebral or spinal fractures. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are performed to treat these fractures. The procedure involves restoring the vertebra height with or without balloon by injecting acrylic cement into the fractured bone under maintained pressure through cement mixing delivery devices. The global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is growing at a rapid pace due to rise in geriatric population requiring spine surgery and surge in adoption rate of technologically advanced products in spine fracture treatment. According to United Nation data 2017, there are an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, accounting for 13% of the global population.

The global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and region. The overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. The report also covers market revenue projections, market attractiveness analysis, and key market share analysis in the overview section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market.

Increase in incidence rates of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventure also propels the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. For instance, according to National Spinal Cord Injury Database 2018, an estimated of 6% of new spinal cord injury cases were reported in the U.S., of these nearly 38% were due to vehicle accidents and 8% due to sports injury.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in this report are Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Alphatec Spine, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., SPINUS (BMK Global Medical Company), IZI Medical Products, Zavation, and RONTIS. Each of these players has been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.

The global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has been segmented as follows:

Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market, by Product

Vertebroplasty

Needles

Cement Mixing & Delivery Devices

Kyphoplasty

Needles & Balloons

Cement Mixing & Delivery Devices

Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

