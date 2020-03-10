Video Conferencing Market – Key Players Focus on Product Innovation to Consolidate Position

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global video conferencing market was valued at US$ 5,039.8 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 10,520.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the global video conferencing market is expected to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific is likely to continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expected to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, among the end-use industries covered in the report, the corporate enterprise sector contributed significantly to global revenue of the video conferencing market. This is due to a rise in the number of multinational companies (MNCs) around the globe and globalization of supply chain, which has also led to a rise in need for effective long-distance communication.

The health care segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. A hospital can eliminate the need to transfer a patient that needs specialized ongoing care by using video conferencing. Use of video conferencing also improves the delivery of treatment as doctors in other locations can speak directly with those administering care and make clinical diagnoses and consultations with patients. Furthermore, the government & defense sector is also expected to contribute significantly to the overall video conferencing market.

Global Video Conferencing Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global video conferencing market comprises large as well as mid-sized valve manufacturers and suppliers. The vendors present in video conferencing market are currently focusing on introducing advanced software and integrating new capabilities within the software to enable video conferencing across company boundaries and meet the need to manage video delivery and quality. Moreover, the vendors are adopting partnerships and acquisitions strategies to proficiently compete in the regional market

Key players operating in the global video conferencing market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Arkadin Cloud Communications, JOYCE CR, S.R.O., Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, Vidyo, Inc., West Unified Communications Services, and ZTE Corporation.

Request a PDF Research Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3961

The Video Conferencing Market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Video Conferencing Market

By Component

Hardware Camera Codec Microphone Others

Software On-premise Cloud-based

Services Managed/Outsourced Others



By End-use Industry

Corporate Enterprise

Health Care

Government

Education

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the video conferencing market with respect to the following geographic segments: