Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) Chip Manufacturing Technology Market is Newly Discovered Technology Of Chip Manufacturing

Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) Chip Manufacturing Technology Market – Overview

The wafer-on-wafer (WoW) chip manufacturing technology works by stacking layers vertically rather than placing them horizontally across a board. The chip manufactured with this technology can be act as a powerful graphical processing unit which has no need of increasing physical size or shrinking of fabrication process. In this chip manufacturing technology, the back-to-back wafers makes contact with each other through the use of 10-micron holes that form a through-silicon via (TSV) connection. The WoW designs can be placed onto an interposer, an electrical interface that routes one connection to another which creates a 2-die cube. It’s even possible to vertically stack more than two wafers using the wafer-on-wafer method. The technology will allow more cores to be crammed into a single package and means each wafer can communicate with each other extremely quickly and with minimal latencies.

Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) Chip Manufacturing Technology Market – Drivers and Restraints

The semiconductor manufacturers find increasingly difficult to continue adhering to Intel co-founder Gordon Moore’s self-fulfilling law that the number of transistors in a bleeding-edge integrated circuit tends to double every 18 months. Also, to increase performance and artificiality ensure that the rate of Moore’s law stays constant, package-level integration of multiple graphic processing unit modules that leverage high bandwidth and signaling technologies is necessary to increase power efficiency. Also, to partition graphic processing units (GPUs) into modules (known as GPMs), chip designers have to optimize architecture to decrease latency between bandwidths that bind the stacked GPMs together. They also have to improve the efficacy of GPM data locality. These are two primary factors motivating design who work toward making these multi-chip module GPUs a convincing insurance policy against the slowing tide of Moore’s law. Hence, this wafer-on-wafer (WoW) chip manufacturing technology were introduced to addresses latency between the different GPU clusters that make up a multi-chip module based GPU. However, the biggest issue with WoW right now is the wafer yields. As they are bonded together, if just a single wafer is bad then both have to be discarded, even if there’s no problem with the other one. This can be result in increased in production cost which can limits the growth of wafer-on-wafer (WoW) chip manufacturing technology market.

Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) Chip Manufacturing Technology Market – Segmentation

The wafer-on-wafer (WoW) chip manufacturing technology market can be segmented based on wafer size, end-use and geography. Based on wafer size, the Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) chip manufacturing technology market can be divided into 100mm, 200mm, 300mm, and above 300mm. Based on end-use industry, the wafer-on-wafer (WoW) chip manufacturing technology market can be classified into consumer electronics, healthcare, military & defense, automotive, and others. In terms of geography, the global Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) chip manufacturing technology Market can be divided into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) Chip Manufacturing Technology Market – Key Players

Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) chip manufacturing technology is newly discovered technology of chip manufacturing, hence very few chip manufacturers and other supportive companies involved in this technology. The player involved in Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) chip manufacturing technology market is mainly focusing on the product design, to increase large volume chip production and full fill the demand of miniaturized devices. The main player operating in this market is increasing their investments in research and development to make wafer on wafer technology more useful in large volume production. The most important players operating in Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) chip manufacturing technology market is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and other supporting players are NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Cadence Design Systems, Inc.