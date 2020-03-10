Wearable Medical Devices Market Competitive Research & Emerging Companies 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Wearable Medical Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global wearable medical devices market. Rise in prevalence of chronic pain, increase in diabetic population, rise in the geriatric population, surge in the rate of adoption of technologically advanced wearable medical products, and rise in patient awareness and health care expenditure are key factors that are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The global wearable medical devices market has been segmented based on device, product type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of device, the global market has been classified into diagnostic and monitoring devices and therapeutic devices. The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment has been further sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, fetal monitoring & obstetric devices, and neuromonitoring devices. The therapeutic devices segment has been further sub-segmented into pain management devices, rehabilitation devices, insulin pumps, and respiratory therapy devices. Based on product type, the wearable medical devices market has been categorized into smart watches, activity monitors, patches, and smart clothing. The application segment is bifurcated into sports & fitness, home healthcare, and remote patient monitoring.

The report also profiles major players in the global wearable medical devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Corporation, Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Polar Electro, OMRON Corporation, Activinsights Ltd., and VitalConnect.

The global wearable medical devices market has been segmented as below:

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Device

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Devices

Rehabilitation Devices

Insulin Pumps

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Product Type

Smart Watches

Activity Monitors

Patches

Smart Clothing

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Application

Sports & Fitness

Home Healthcare

Remote Patient Monitoring



Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Pharmacies

Hypermarkets

