Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market 2019 – Huge Growth, Restraints, Opportunities & Industry Inflation 2025

Alcohols are often used as solvents for certain disinfectants and have a synergistic effect. The usual concentration is 75%.

The most commonly used alcohol disinfectants are ethanol and isopropanol, which coagulate proteins and cause the death of microorganisms. They are intermediate disinfectants that kill bacteria and destroy most lipophilic viruses, such as herpes simplex virus and hepatitis B. Virus, human immunodeficiency virus, etc.

Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants market size will increase to 2710 Million US$ by 2025, from 1890 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alcohol-Based Disinfectants.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M Company

DuPont

Ecolab Inc.

BODE Chemie GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Breakdown Data by Type

Methyl Alcohol

Ethyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

N-Propyl Alcohol

Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Breakdown Data by Application

Hand Sanitizers

Clinical Surfaces

Clinical Devices

Other Applications

Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia…

