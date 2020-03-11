Aluminum Oxide Market Applications in various Industries such as Ceramic, Pharmaceutical, Medical and Electronics | 2024
Aluminum oxide (Al2O3), more commonly known as alumina, is extensive used in a variety of industrial manufacturing applications and various engineering processes. When occurring as crystalline form, aluminum oxide most closely resembles properties of natural corundum, with the characteristic property of remarkable hardness. Being extremely hard, aluminum find wide applications as abrasive materials and its marked resistance to any acid or base at high temperature makes it suitable for manufacturing refractories.
The report offers in-depth insights into the current dynamics, analyzes regulatory framework, and elaborates on emerging applications, key product innovations, recent research and development activities, and competitive landscape. The comprehensive market overview helps stakeholders to identify lucrative growth avenues and zero in on imminent investment pockets in various region.The global aluminum oxide market is primarily driven by myriad applications in various industries such as ceramic, pharmaceutical, medical, and electronics.
Owing to its unique physical and chemical properties, the aluminum oxide is witnessing extensive demand in a number of industrial manufacturing applications, thereby boosting the market.The spiraling demand for aluminum oxide in the ceramic industry as porous ceramics materials to enhance their thermal conductivity is expected to catalyze the market in the coming years. The emerging demand for aluminum oxide in the medical industry as transplants is projected to fuel the market throughout the forecast period. The marked biomaterial acceptance of aluminum oxide has propelled its demand for implants in various surgeries.