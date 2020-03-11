Analytical Overview on Bleached Paperboard Market Based On Industry Size, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast

The global packaging industry has undergone a significant transformation in the last few decades, with meteoric growth in demand for packaged goods. Bleached paperboard or solid bleached board or solid bleached sulfate is purely manufactured using the bleached chemical pulp, and the top surface is coated with mineral or synthetic pigment in one or more layers. Some factors are leading to the high preference for bleached paperboard in the food industry including hygiene and pure with no taste and smell making it perfect packaging solution for flavor and aroma sensitive products. Bleached paperboard is medium density board with excellent printability. Bleached paperboard containers and products find applications in a variety of industries such as the food and beverage industry, personal care & cosmetics industry, and the pharmaceutical industry, among others.

Global Bleached Paperboard Market: Dynamics

The global paper & paperboard industry has been experiencing a steady rise in the emerging economies, despite the boom in digitization. Growing packaging industry across the globe is the key driver for the global bleached paperboard market. Bleached paperboard is gaining the preference for packaging solution as they eliminate the threat of use of plastic for any packaging. Increasing demand for paperboard packaging especially in food and beverages industry is expected to drive the bleached paperboard market. Bleached paperboard is preferred by several contract packaging companies, specialty product manufacturers, and for applications such as packaging limited offer products. Bleached paperboard is gaining ground in the market used for special boxes for more exclusive products. E-commerce businesses as of now can sell goods packed in boxes and cartons manufactured through bleached paperboard and deliver them at customer’s doorstep in every possible place where communication and transportation are possible which is boosting the bleached paperboard market.

To cater to the heavy demand for packaged goods, especially fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products. Finding adequete raw material to meet the growing demand for bleached paperboard might pose a challenge for the bleached paperboard market. The sustainable and renewable nature of bleached paperboard is primarily driving the bleached paperboard market. Overall the bleached paperboard market is expected to have moderate growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, bleached paperboard needs an extra layer of plastic to prevent moisture damage and are not water resistance which is the restraining factor for bleached paperboard market.

Don’t get left behind, Request PDF Sample to Know Detailed Analysis of the Market

Global Bleached Paperboard Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Bleached Paperboard market is segmented on the basis of application and end use as follows:

On the basis application, the global bleached paperboard market is segmented as:

Printing

Foiling

Folding boxes

Bags

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global bleached paperboard market is segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Medical devices

Healthcare & Personal care

Consumer Goods

Others

For More Actionable Insights into the Competitive Landscape of Global Market, Get a Customized Report Here

Bleached Paperboard Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to spearhead the growth of the global bleached paperboard market. In addition, fibre-poor countries in the middle-east also anticipated to have high demand for bleached paperboard containers, supported by a growing paper industry. The takeaway food industry is growing in ASEAN as it is now considered to be a new business avenue for investors to make money which is expected to boost bleached paperboard market. Countries such as the U.S. currently are the major exporting hubs of bleached paperboard, and are expected to retain their position as the major exporters during the forecast period. Germany is expected to witness the rise in demand of carton form fill seal machine due to the manufacturing industry growth and export to the other countries.

Global Bleached Paperboard Market: Market Players

Some of the key manufactures of bleached paperboard are given as follows: