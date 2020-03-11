Anti-infective Drugs Market to Become Worth US$ 153.3 Bn by 2025

Anti-infective Drugs Market: Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global anti-infective drugs market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of anti-infective drugs for pneumothorax and pleural effusion treatment as well as new players planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides overall information and data analysis of the global anti-infective drugs market with respect to the leading market segments based on type, indication, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the global anti-infective drugs market has been segmented into anti-bacterial drugs, anti-fungal drugs, and anti-viral drugs. In terms of indication, the market has been classified into pneumonia, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), sepsis, tuberculosis, dermatophytosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis, hepatitis virus infection, HIV infection, respiratory virus infection, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global anti-infective drugs market has been divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online sales.

Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on market related factors such as incidence and prevalence of pneumonia, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), sepsis, tuberculosis, dermatophytosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis, hepatitis virus infection, HIV infection, and respiratory virus infection. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the anti-infective drugs market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global anti-infective drugs market.

Geographically, the global anti-infective drugs market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global anti-infective drugs market.

Key players operating in the global anti-infective drugs market are Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Allergen plc, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Johnson and Johnson, among others.

The global anti-infective drugs market has been segmented as follows:

Global Anti-infective Drugs Market, by Type