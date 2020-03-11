Atrial Fibrillation Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 11.0% through 2017 – 2026

Global Braze Alloys Market: Snapshot

Globally, the number of people affected by high blood pressure and large number of people are having valvular heart disease caused by rheumatic fever has resulted in atrial fibrillation. Growing incidence of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes has also resulted in different heart diseases leading the growth in the global atrial fibrillation. Moreover, increasing medical research and development activities and advancement seen in treatment and diagnoses of atrial fibrillation are also expected to expand the global atrial fibrillation market in the forthcoming years.

As per the data released in 2017 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.7–6.1 million individuals suffer from atrial fibrillation in the U.S. Increasing geriatric population is expected to add in the number in the coming years. Nearly 2% of the population under 65 years of age suffers from atrial fibrillation. Depending on these figures, there are high chances of growth in the global atrial filtration market.

Large number of geriatric population is a crucial factor that has surged growth in this market. Pertaining to these factors, the global atrial fibrillation market is likely to progress at 11.0% CAGR between 2017 and 2026. Rising at this rate, the market is expected to reach US$10.92 bn by the end of 2026.

EP Ablation Catheters to Hold Dominant Share in Atrial Fibrillation Market

The global atrial fibrillation market is categorized on the basis of product type, end user, and application. Based on product type the market is divided into EP diagnostic catheters, cardiac monitors, EP mapping and recording systems, EP ablation catheters, LAA closure, access devices, and others. Out of these, the demand for EP ablation catheters is competitively high than other products. Over the forecast tenure, this segment is expected to attain a valuation of US$2.7 bn by the end of 2026. In the meantime, EP mapping and recording systems are also expected to witness high growth over this period.

The application of atrial fibrillation is seen in surgical, EP ablation, and diagnostics. Of these, the EP ablation segment is expected to hold larger share in the global atrial fibrillation market. In terms of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, electrophysiology labs, and ambulatory surgical center. Among these end users, hospitals are projected to witness high demand over the projected tenure.

Europe Dominating Atrial Fibrillation Market Due to Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

On the regional front, the global atrial fibrillation market covers North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these, Europe is projected to lead the global atrial fibrillation market over the forecast period. Significant rise in adoption of advanced technologies and development of advanced healthcare infrastructure and facilities are the key factors fueling growth in the Europe atrial fibrillation market. Germany has a higher role in this market, as various catheter ablation procedures are performed in this region. This factor has further strengthen position of Europe in the global atrial fibrillation market.

In the competitive landscape section, the global atrial fabrillation market is likely to witness higher degree of competition due to the presence of large number of players operating in this market. In this report, researchers have analyzed few leading players including Biosense Webster, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Osypka AG, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, AtriCure Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, CardioFocus, Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.