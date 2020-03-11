Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market – Evolution in Industrial Sector has Propelled Market Growth

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Overview

The world automotive electronic power steering (EPS) market is prognosticated to showcase an enhanced growth due to the shift from the previous technology to EPS systems. This could be on account of the urgent need to find fuel-efficient solutions followed by the global fuel crisis. Independence from the combustion engine and the usage of alternator for sourcing power are envisaged to have assisted the new EPS technology to overshadow the conventional steering system.

Transparency Market Research envisages the global automotive EPS market to rise at a 5.9% CAGR during the forecast timeframe 2017–2022. By the concluding forecast year, the market could bag in a US$33.1 bn, which is a telling progress from a US$24.8 bn achieved in 2017.

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements are forecasted to be at the forefront of the world automotive EPS market. Several companies are making their individual contribution toward the growth of technology in the market. For instance, the SPIDAN power steering system developed by GKN PLC uses remanufactured replacement components to ensure the preservation of natural resources.

It also helps in decreasing carbon dioxide emission and fuel consumption. Moreover, it boasts of intelligent energy management. Another instance could be Hitachi Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. and Nissan collaborating to develop a new electro-hydraulic power steering system.

For More Industry Insight, Download Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30791

The rapid rise in vehicle-owning households and worldwide population are projected to play a significant role in the substantial increase in automotive vehicle production. Today, the EPS systems market is said to have surpassed the traditional hydraulic steering in less than two decades. Advantages such as lower fuel consumption, high durability, improved response at different speeds, low maintenance, and lower weight coupled with simple architecture could fuel the adoption of EPS over hydraulic systems. This, in turn, could fuel the demand in the world automotive EPS market.

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Vendor Landscape

The international automotive EPS market is anticipated to feature the presence of a significant count of global and some regional players. Buyers of the publication would be exposed to a key and comprehensive analysis of top companies such as Sona Koyo, Hitachi Automotive, ThyssenKrupp Presta, Showa, and KSR International Company. The market could exhibit a high competitive scenario for the next few years.

With a view to expand their presence in the market, players are expected to take to swelling investments in research and development activities and enlarging their clientele base. A large count of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) could be focusing on long-term collaborations with players in order to effectively manage the quality and cost of the materials engaged.