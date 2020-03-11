Child Resistant Roll-On Bottles Market Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities by 2028

Child resistant packaging is a special type of packaging used to reduce the risk of poisoning in children due to the ingestion of hazardous products, including certain prescription medicines and pesticides or other household chemicals. Child resistant roll-on bottles are designed to be significantly difficult for children under five years of age to open or obtain harmful amounts of substances. These bottles provide an easy to apply and a no mess solution for personal care and pharmaceutical products.

Child resistant roll-on bottles are commonly made from high density polyethylene and are cylindrical in shape. They have plastic frosted polypropylene balls in them for smooth product application. Child resistant roll-on bottle sustain product integrity and provide child resistance protection. Manufacturers provide a pinch – twist motion for cap removal, which benefits the senior community that may have difficulty with child resistant roll-on bottles.

Child Resistant Roll-On Bottles Market – Overview:

Child resistant roll-on bottles are used for various common applications such as oils, deodorants and lotions in the personal care space as well as for muscle pain relievers, analgesics and other pharmaceutical products. Aesthetics, functionality and impeccable quality are the key drivers for the manufacturing and development of child resistant roll-on bottles packaging.

Child resistant roll-on bottles are offered as a standard solution or developed as a customized solution with or without a fancy label or other exclusive decoration. Both CPSC and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) require the use of this packaging with certain products. This helps prevent children under the age of five years from gaining access to those household products that could cause serious injury or illness. Child resistant closures may be either a single piece or two piece design. They require two motions, which make it difficult for a child to open. The most common motions are squeeze lock closures and push down & turn child resistant closures.