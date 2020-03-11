Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Is Set For A Strong Growth During Forecast Period

Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market – Introduction

Immune thrombocytopenia is an autoimmune-mediated hematological disorder affecting platelets. The immune system of the patient with immune thrombocytopenia produces antibodies directed against platelet antigens, causing platelet destruction and suppression of platelet production in bone marrow cells. This increases the risk of serious bleeding events in the patient with the disease. The disease occurs when the immune system attacks and destroys platelets, and cell fragments helping in blood clotting. The condition can either be acute or chronic. Acute immune thrombocytopenia lasts less than six months while the chronic condition persists for more than six months. Typically, adults have chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) while children suffer from the acute condition. In adults, the condition may be elicited by infection with HIV, hepatitis or H. pylori while in children it is followed by viral illness, such as mumps or flu.

Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market –Competitive Landscape

Limited number of players operate in the chronic ITP market who hold significant global share. Patent exclusivity of blockbuster chronic ITP drugs augments their significant share in regional and global markets. Besides, these key players are also engaged in development of more effective chronic ITP drugs to remain competitive in the global market. Key players operating in the global chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market are Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Behring LLC., Amgen Inc., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. manufactures drugs for patients with rare diseases, immune, hematologic disorders, and cancer. FDA approved Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) indicated for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in adults. Phase 1 study of R835 and Phase 3 study with fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia are major pipelines of the company

CSL Limited

CSL Limited manufactures and distributes insulin and penicillin, recombinant proteins, and vaccines against influenza, polio, and other infectious diseases. CSL Limited has more than 200 plasma collection centers in North America and Europe. The company operates in more than 35 countries across the globe and has manufacturing facilities in Australia, the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, and U.K. Privigen is a drug offered by the company for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP)

Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a global health care company that provides people with health care solutions by developing, manufacturing, and providing quality medicines and health care services. The company operates through three segments: pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, and Alcon. The pharmaceuticals segment has a patented prescription medicines portfolio in various domains. Eltrombopag is a drug indicated for chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The drug is marketed as Promacta in the U.S. and Revolade in countries outside the U.S.

Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market – Dynamics

Rise in demand for therapeutics indicated for the treatment of rare blood related disorders, and increase in the number of products approved by the Food and Drug Administration authorities are likely to drive the chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market during the forecast period. Furthermore, promising drugs in pipeline offers growth opportunities in the chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market.

Product approvals by FDA and other regulatory authorities: Key driver in the chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market

In recent years, pharmaceutical companies operating in the rare diseases arena have received approvals from FDA. Also, the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has recognized chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) as an orphan disease, with nearly 50,000 adult patients with chronic ITP in the European Union. In April 2018, FDA approved Tavaliss, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor that acts by impeding platelet destruction. In December 2018, FDA approved Nplate (Romiplostim) for the treatment of pediatric patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). In August 2018, Lusutrombopag received FDA approval to treat thrombocytopenia adults with chronic liver disease.

