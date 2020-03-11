Deli Container Market Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis Up To 2018-2028

Deli container are single use containers which are being preferred by food service industry for carrying ready to eat food products. Deli containers are normally made up of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP) which are microwaveable and durable. Deli containers provides a better heat-proofing which benefits in keeping the food hot for a longer time.

In addition, deli container also provides better tamper evident feature by using the lid on it as compared to other types of traditional containers. Furthermore, deli container also provides better visibility which helps in identifying food and gives better appeal to the food product. Deli container also air tight which helps in reducing the spillage of food items.

Global Deli Container Market: Key Players

Key players for deli container market can be segmented into Tier 1, Tier2 and Tier 3 players. The tier structure is done based on the segmental revenue of key players.

Tier 1 Players: Genpak LLC, Huhtamäki Oyj, Biopac U.K. Ltd., Teinnovations LLC, Dart Container Corporation, Sabert Corporation, Darnel Group, Direct Pack Inc., etc.

Dart Container Corporation manufactures deli containers that are mainly manufactured from polypropylene (PP). Dart Container Corporation manufactures 8 different types of deli containers based on sizes and colours

Genpak LLC manufactures 15 types of deli containers based on the size and shape of the container for numerous food applications

Darnel Group manufactures 6 different types of deli containers. Dart Container Corporation, Genpak LLC and Darnel Group are a few of the leading manufacturers in the deli containers market

Tier 2 Players: EasyPak LLC, Placon Corporation, Tupperware Brands Corp, Citi Pak LLC, etc.

Tier 3 players: Sterling King Products., Shanjing Household Products Technology Co., Ltd., XingLvYuan Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Changsha Mingkai Paper And Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Jiasen Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., Sunkea Commodities Co., Ltd., Easy Green Eco-Packaging Co., Ltd., etc.