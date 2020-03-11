Demand for Single-serve Water Packaging Market Would Increase Rapidly, Projects TMR

Unit dose packaging has greatly added convenience for the consumption of products to the consumers, leading to rapid growth in the unit dose packaging market, including sing-serve water packaging market. Packaged water is one of the highly consumed packaged beverage in the world and father growing rapidly in global demand, creating a large opportunity for the single-serve water packaging market. Initially, PET bottles were majorly used for single-serve water packaging, while now the packaged water industry has adopted several packaging formats for promoting their brand, including metal cans and liquid cartons. With developing packaging formats and gradually increasing consumption of unit dose packaging and packaged water, the global single-serve water packaging market is anticipated to expand at an impressive pace.

Global Single-serve Water Packaging Market Dynamics

Although the volumetric capacity of a single-serve water packaging is not well defined, the packaged water supplier prefer to limit the capacity to one liter, considering the requirement of around three liters of daily water consumption of an average adult. The single-serve water packaging provides an advantage of use and throw, that is unlike multiple use water packaging solutions such as large plastic water cans, the consumer need not carry the packaged water. This has driven the demand for single-serve water packaging at tourism-driven economies.

Moreover, the consumer trust built on the single-serve water packaging has driven the adoption of single-serve water packaging solutions by Horeca (Hotels, Restraints & Cafes) industry. The packaged water producing companies have introduced premium water segment which has witnessed exceptional growth in the developed economies. As premium products require premium look packaging, glass bottles, liquid cartons and metal cans with highly aesthetic appearance are preferred as the single-serve water packaging solution. This factor has attributed to the growth of single-serve water packaging.

Don’t get left behind, Request PDF Sample to Know Detailed Analysis of the Market

Global Single-serve Water Packaging Market Segmentation

The global single-serve water packaging market can be segmented on the basis of packaging type as

Bottles Glass Bottles Plastic Bottles

Metal Cans

Pouches Flat Pouches Standup Pouches

Liquid cartons

The global single-serve water packaging market can be segmented on the basis of packaging type as

Metal Aluminum Stainless steel Tin Plated Steel

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polypropylene Polyethylene HDPE LDPE LLDPE Paperboard Glass



The global single-serve water packaging market can be segmented on the basis of volumetric capacity as

Up to 200 ml

200 to 500 ml

500 to 750 ml

Above 750 ml

Global Single-serve Water Packaging Market Regional Outlook

The adoption rate of sing-serve water packaging is observed to be very high in the urban area of developing countries such as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. Tourism has played a crucial role in the growth of demand for single-serve water packaging in Latin America and Asia Pacific region, along with Europe region. As around 60% of the world’s population resides in the Asia Pacific region, the geography is estimated to account for the highest market share in the global single-serve water packaging market.

For More Actionable Insights into the Competitive Landscape of Global Market, Get a Customized Report Here

Also, the demand for flat pouch as a single-serve water packaging is considered high in the Asia Pacific region. The developed economies of North America and Western Europe region are expected to account for the high demand for premium water, driving the metal cans and glass bottles as single-serve water packaging solution. The penetration of liquid carton as a single-serve water packaging solution is considerably high in the Europe region. On the other hand, plastic bottles and flat pouches are the most preferred single-serve water packaging solution in the Asia Pacific and Latin America region.

Global Single-serve Water Packaging Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global single-serve water packaging market include