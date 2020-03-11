Electric Bus Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024

Electric Bus Market is expected to surpass USD 400 Billion by the year 2024. China is gaining high prominence in developing electric bus over rest of the world. The e-bus is comparatively new discovery than electric car and electric bike but, now every country is talking about battery powered bus with great interest. The governments of many countries understand that electric bus will transform the city transport, where many cities across the world are facing severe air pollution. According to Renub Research, e-bus has great potential to change and reshape the whole transportation industry.

The major growth driver of electric bus market is pro government support. Climate change is one of the big concerns across the world and government of many countries set their national target to mitigate the carbon emission to control the air pollution. Electric bus will transform the city transport and shift from conventional energy to environmental friendly energy.

In this report we have done in-depth analysis of pilot project, demonstration project, technology testing, and operational efficiency testing project of different electric bus models developed by major manufacturer across the world. We have covered almost 90 cities of Europe and Nordics to provide clear picture of current electric bus adoption by government and independent agencies.

Renub Research study titled “Electric Bus Market, Volume Global Analysis by Types (Battery Electric e-bus & Plug-in Hybrid e-bus) Regions (China, Europe, Nordics, United States, India) Company (Yutong, BYD, Proterra Inc.)” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast–evolving, high–growth electric bus market. This report studies separate sales analysis of manufacturer: BYD, Yutong and Proterra Inc. This report consists of analysis of technological development, model launched and strategy toward future development. This market research report studies the Global Electric Bus market from 7 view points:

Battery Electric Bus controls the Electric Bus Market

This report studies the market of both the segments Battery Electric Bus and Plug-in hybrid Electric Bus. This report provides the comprehensive insight of e-bus technology, the stock of e-bus by country and regions and their respective market. We have also fragmented the market of electric bus into five regions; China, Europe, Nordic, United States and India.

The report has been studied from the following 7 points

– Market and Forecast

– Market Share and Forecast

– Volume Share and Forecast

– By Technological Segment (PHEV and BEV) Market and Forecast

– By Technological Segment (PHEV and BEV) Volume and Forecast

– Electric Bus Market by Regions

– Electric Bus Volume by Regions

Key Companies covered in the report are as follows

– Yutong

– BYD

– Proterra Inc

Regions – Battery Electric Bus (BEB) Market

– China

– Europe

– Nordics

– United States

– India

Regions – Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus Market

– China

– Europe

– Nordics

– United States

– India

