Electronic Films Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Global Electronic Films Market: Overview

Electronic films are highly functional films, which include materials for flexible printed circuits (FPCs) with ultra-thin copper layers; self-adhesive films; and silicone-coated films. These films offer various benefits such as chemical resistance, high-temperature tolerance, low coefficient of friction, optical transparency, conductivity, UV & weather resistance, fouling resistance, moisture resistance, high insulation, non-flammable properties, low surface energy, and low dielectric constant.

Global Electronic Films Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the global electronic films market can be bifurcated into non-conductive and conductive. The non-conductive segment accounts for major share of the market, led by the high demand for non-conductive electronic films in electronic display, PCBs, and semiconductor applications. Non-conductive electronic films possess physical properties such as high-temperature tolerance, low coefficient of friction, chemical inertness, weather/UV resistance, and negligible moisture absorption. In terms of material type, the market can be classified into polymer, Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) on glass, ITO on pet, and metal mesh. Polymer is estimated to dominate the global electronic films market in during the forecast period. Electronic films based on this material are used in various applications such as electronic display, semiconductors, and PCBs. In terms of application, the global electronic films market can be segregated into electronic displays, PCBs, and semiconductors. In terms of value, the electronic display is anticipated to be the key segment of the market in the near future. Rise in demand for large screen LCDs in residential and commercial destinations is estimated to boost the electronic display segment during the forecast period.

Global Electronic Films Market: Trends & Developments

Increase in demand for tablets, smartphones, and other similar consumer electronic devices; rise in preference for touch-enabled LCD panels; and high-performance properties of polymer-based electronic films are the major factors driving the global electronic films market. High technology development & manufacturing cost of electronic films and volatility in prices of ITO are the prominent factors restraining the global electronic films market. Continuous development of application products and development of PCBS due to the expected 5G rollout are presenting growth opportunities for the global electronic films market.

Global Electronic Films Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global electronic films market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global electronic films market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are the leading producers of electronics in Asia Pacific. In terms of volume and revenue, the global electronics and LCD display market is dominated by China, Japan, and South Korea. According to the International Trade Centre, Hong Kong is one of the largest exporters of electronics in Asia Pacific due to the low manufacturing costs. This encourages producers of electronics films to shift to Hong Kong.

Global Electronic Films Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global electronic films market include DowDuPont, Toray Industries, Inc., Gunze Limited, Nitto Denko Corporation, Saint-Gobain, The Chemours Company, and Toyobo Co., Ltd.