Epoxy Resins Market Rising Demand from Industries such as Electrical and Electronics, Fiber Reinforced Plastics.

Epoxy resins are thermosetting polymers that contain epoxides of the basic functional group. Basic raw materials required for the production of epoxy resins include bisphenol A (BPA), epichlorohydrin, phenols, aromatic amines and aliphatic alcohols. This report comprises an executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of the various application segments. It also analyzes the global epoxy resins market with respect to regions and application segments. Rising demand from paints & coatings and electrical & electronics applications is the major driving factor for growth of the epoxy resins market. High demand for raw materials from other applications such as polycarbonate is expected to hamper market growth. Furthermore, volatility in prices of raw materials negatively affects market growth.

The report covers analysis and forecast for the global epoxy resins market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2013 to 2020. The epoxy resins market is segmented based on applications by analyzing current and future trends of the market. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into paints & coatings, wind energy, composites, construction, electrical & electronics, adhesives and others. Other applications include plastic necklaces, vinyl gloves, metal protection, handbags, eyeglasses, plastic & industrial tooling. The application segments are forecasted from 2014 to 2020. The report includes regional segmentation with estimates and forecasts for North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Each region is further analyzed based on each application segment. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2020 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020.

The report also comprises a detailed value chain analysis that offers a comprehensive view of value addition at each stage of the value chain. The study includes Porter’s Five Forces model, which analyzes existing competition, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from substitutes and threat from new entrants. The report also includes drivers and restraints affecting growth of the epoxy resins market and their impact on the market in the near future. Additionally, it provides opportunities for the epoxy resins market during the forecast period on the global level. Furthermore, the report includes the market share of major companies in the global epoxy resins market.

Companies’ market share has been evaluated based on their production capacities in 2013. The report also provides market attractiveness of the applications included in the scope of the study. Market attractiveness of applications has been calculated based on market size, growth rate, profit margin, raw materials and competition in the global epoxy resins market. The report comprises company profiles of major players in the market. Company profiles cover company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments. Major players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation, the Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Kukdo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Nama Chemicals, BASF SE, DuPont, 3M Company and Aditya Birla Chemicals.