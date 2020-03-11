ESD Protection Devices Market Expected to Reach US$ 3,903.0 Mn by 2026

The global ESD protection devices market was valued at US$ 2,572.1 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4.23% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘ESD Protection Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ The report suggests that rising adoption of electronics across the automotive industry, increasing demand for miniature electronic devices that are more susceptible to electrostatic discharge (ESD), and growth in the smartphone penetration are likely to augment the demand for ESD protection devices in the next years i.e. from 2018 to 2026. As key market players are introducing new ESD protection devices in developed markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, these regions are likely to account for a leading share of the global ESD protection devices market during the forecast period. Rising production of electronic chips and growing consumer electronics industry across emerging markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are likely to boost the ESD protection devices market in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026.

Design limitations of traditional ESD protection devices to hamper the global ESD protection devices market

IC designers are facing challenges while looking for comprehensive ESD protection devices that can be used across the circuit. These challenges are primarily caused by rise in the number of transistors used. Furthermore, growing number of electronic components on a semiconductor die is limiting the use of traditional ESD protection devices. These limitations also question the reliability of electronic products. Several electronic devices are equipped with high-speed data transmission techniques and require comprehensive protection from ESD. Therefore, designers and manufacturers of ESD protection devices are modifying their devices. This is expected to increase the requirement for signal efficiency for high-speed interfaces so as to attain efficient operation of any electronic device.

ESD protection devices to be adopted significantly by the consumer electronics sector

In terms of end-user, the ESD protection devices market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. The others segment comprises energy and telecommunications. Process control is crucial for the manufacture of semiconductors, as manufacturers are increasingly producing more efficient and powerful chips in less time, so as to sustain the continuously rising competition. Several semiconductor manufacturers are producing highly advanced and innovative chips for use in various consumer electronics products, by using technologically developed methods for semiconductor manufacture. ESD protection devices play a vital role in ensuring reliability as well as quality of the product being manufactured, as the semiconductor production process is highly complex and it involves a significant amount of capital. Furthermore, ESD protection devices help in maintaining the equipment performance at a high level, as they provide precise measurements during the product design process and ensure quality.

Asia Pacific to continue to hold a major share of the global ESD protection devices market

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global market for ESD protection devices during the forecast period. Major share of the region is primarily attributable to strong presence of well-established players across the region, especially in prominent economies including China, Japan, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is home to several well-established players in the global ESD protection devices market including Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is witnessing high adoption of ESD protection devices, due to continuously growing consumer electronics industry in the region. Several manufacturers in the region are focusing on enhancing the product quality and trying to capture a wide customer base for additional revenue generation. For instance, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is focusing on improving the performance of its ESD protection devices to be used in applications such as GPS antenna terminals, LTE, and Wi-Fi wireless communication products. Furthermore, the company has improved the performance of its ESD protection products based on ceramic material by 20%. This would offer protection in accordance with the internationally recognized standards pertaining to efficient functioning of ESD protection devices.

Key Players such as Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Littelfuse, Inc., and ROHM Semiconductor to lead the global market

STMicroelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Littelfuse, Inc., and ROHM Semiconductor are some of the major players operating in the global ESD protection devices market profiled in this study. These players are focusing on the production of innovative ESD protection devices. For instance, in 2017, Littelfuse, Inc. introduced a new ESD protection product called transient-voltage-suppression diode arrays. It is a low-capacitance diode that is designed to protect high-speed data lines from electrostatic discharge (ESD). Furthermore, the company has launched TVS diode arrays, which are designed to provide comprehensive protection from ESD to electronic equipment.