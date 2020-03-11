Factors Increasing the Demand for Global Microdisplays Market 2019-2025
Microdisplay is a microminiaturized display with a screen size of less than two inches diagonal. These are compact small-sized displays with large number of pixels and high resolution. The microdisplays are made of CMOS chips that include a two-dimensional array of transistors. They are used in rear-projection TVs and their data projector counterparts, in the viewfinders of digital cameras, and in Head Mounted Displays (HMDs).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
eMagin Corporation (US)
Himax Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)
Kopin Corporation (US)
Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)
WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. (Taiwan)
Syndiant (US), RAONTECH (South Korea)
Microtips Technology, LLC (US)
MICROOLED (France)
Jasper Display Corp. (Taiwan)
Japan Display Inc. (Japan)
HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany)
Dresden Microdisplay GmbH (Germany)
Microdisplays Breakdown Data by Type
OLED
LCoS
LCD
DLP
Microdisplays Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial
Consumer
Automotive
Industrial and Enterprise
Military, Defense, and Aerospace
Medical
Education
Others
Microdisplays Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Microdisplays Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
