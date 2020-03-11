Factors Increasing the Demand for Global Microdisplays Market 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Microdisplays Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Microdisplay is a microminiaturized display with a screen size of less than two inches diagonal. These are compact small-sized displays with large number of pixels and high resolution. The microdisplays are made of CMOS chips that include a two-dimensional array of transistors. They are used in rear-projection TVs and their data projector counterparts, in the viewfinders of digital cameras, and in Head Mounted Displays (HMDs).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

eMagin Corporation (US)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)

Kopin Corporation (US)

Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. (Taiwan)

Syndiant (US), RAONTECH (South Korea)

Microtips Technology, LLC (US)

MICROOLED (France)

Jasper Display Corp. (Taiwan)

Japan Display Inc. (Japan)

HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany)

Dresden Microdisplay GmbH (Germany)

Microdisplays Breakdown Data by Type

OLED

LCoS

LCD

DLP

Microdisplays Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Consumer

Automotive

Industrial and Enterprise

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Medical

Education

Others

Microdisplays Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Microdisplays Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

