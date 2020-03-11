Global Agricultural Films Market to Reach US$ 17747.1 Mn by 2026 With Top Players Ab Rani Plast Oy, Armando Alvarez, Berry Plastics, BASF SE, British Polyethylene Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation

Agricultural Films Market – Snapshot

Agricultural films are made up of different resins including linear low density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate/ethylene butyl acrylate, and reclaims. These films provide a protective layer and suitable environment for crops, fruits, and vegetables. These protective films are placed over soil, wrapped around fodder, or covered over greenhouses in order to maintain the desired climatic conditions. Agricultural films are widely used in farming applications such as greenhouse, mulching, silage, and tunnels. These films are employed in modern farming. Agricultural films are gain popularity across the globe, as they help maximize the agriculture output.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample here.

Agricultural films are extensively utilized by rural farmers. They are also used in commercial agricultural practices. Demand for food items such as crops, fruits, and vegetables has been increasing due to the growth in the global population. Key regions across the globe are focusing on maximizing the agriculture output. Agricultural films are used to provide desirable climate, enhance soil nutrients, and maintain the value of nutrients. Usage of mulching, greenhouse, and silage bags increases the production rate by 20% to 35%. Furthermore, economies are shifting their focus on expanding the agriculture output. This is anticipated to propel the agricultural films market during the forecast period.

Developing economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India are major producers and consumers of agricultural film products. Agricultural films are employed to protect crops. Plastic mulch creates an artificial climate for crops, and this can be controlled elements require for crop growth such as, water, temperature, and nutrients. It is primarily applied in the horticultural sector to enhance production and quality of vegetables and fruits.

In terms of product, the global agricultural films market has been divided into linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), high density polyethylene (HDPE), ethylene vinyl acetate/ethylene butyl acrylate (EVA/EBA), reclaims, and other films. The other films segment includes polymerization of vinyl chloride (PVC) and ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH). LLDPE is expected to account for the leading share of the agricultural films market during the forecast period. LDPE was a rapidly growing segment of the market, due to the high flexibility of LDPE, in 2017. However, rise in R&D to develop biobased agricultural films can transform the market scenario in the near future owing to their environment friendly and bio-decomposition properties.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.