Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market 2019 Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2025

The global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Green Seal Holding

Unitike

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Kolon

DOMO Chemicals

Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

Biaxis

AdvanSix

A.J. Plast

Toyobo

Hyosung

Mf-Folien

FSPG Hi-Tech

JK Materials

Thaipolyamide

Zidong Chemical

Segment by Type

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Other

