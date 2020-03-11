Global Curing Salt Market Landscape Assessment, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2028

Curing salts are ingredients used by food processing companies specializing in meat processing which finds applications in food preservation in order to prevent the spoilage or delay the process of spoilage caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi among others. The global curing salt market is expected to witness a steady growth dynamic over the forecast period owing to the establishment of new food processing plants in different geographies and growing retail food chains in developing regions. The global curing salt market is expected to get back its growth dynamics in North America and Western Europe owing to the consumer awareness about the product’s safe usage. The global curing salt market is expected to see rise in demand from fish and seafood manufacturers as the processed seafood demand is increasing due to its perceived health benefits. Alternative ingredients to curing salt which is equally or more effective in food preservation is expected to create a hindrance for the curing salt market in mature markets over the forecast period. Increasing protein demand in Asia Pacific region is expected to increase demand for meat and fish food products which in turn is expected to drive related processed industry to increase production activity thus fueling demand for the meat and fish processing ingredients over the region.

Reasons for Covering Curing Salt Market Title

Increasing demand for processed food and introduction of meat and fish based snacks has driven demand for the meat and fish processed ingredients over the past few years of which curing salt is a key segment. A major share of processed food ingredients requires preservatives to increase the shelf life of the products and maintain its taste and appearance for which curing salt is an excellent solution. The above is attributed to creating traction for the curing salt market over the forecast period in both developing and developed regions. Initially, analysis has indicated consolidated growth for global curing salt market owing to higher growth in the developing region. Moreover, concern over reduction of salt content in the developed region is expected to slow down the demand for the curing salt products. Attributed towards the dynamics of the present meat and fish processed product market larger share is expected to be captured by the direct sales channels owing larger business to business transactions for curing salt market over the consumer end sales channels.

Global Curing Salt Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of Type, the global Curing Salt market has been segmented as –

Prague Powder 1

Prague Powder 2

Blends

On the basis of End-use, the global Curing Salt market has been segmented as –

Beef Curing

Fish Curing

Pork Curing

Chicken Curing

Others Curing

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Curing Salt market has been segmented as –

Direct Sales Channels

Indirect Sales Channels Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Traditional Grocery Retailers Food & Drink Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Other Online Retail



Global Curing Salt Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global Curing Salt market are Bade Chemical, K+S Windsor Salt Ltd., Olivenation LLC., Great American Spice Company, Bolner’s Fiesta Products, Inc., BSM Salt, Weston Brands LLC., Bitterman and Sons, Inc., Pittsburgh Spice & Seasoning Company, Medley Hills Farm, Char Crust, Inc., etc.

Key Product Launches in Curing Salt Market

The key product launches that have been observed in the curing salt market over the recent years have seen launches targeting ethical buyers and vegan populations:

In 2018, Hormel Foods Corporation launched two processed meat products made by traditional curing method. The corporation owned brand Applegate launched new pepperoni line of products in beef and pork and turkey meat which is prepared from curing salt to maintain higher product aesthetics. This reflects the current demand for curing salt in the developed region is increasing owing to higher natural based processed food consumption.

In 2018, F.lli Veroni fu Angelo SpA (Veroni) launched its Italian line of processed meat product into the U.S. for the first time to expand into the region’s growing processed meat industry. The products are made by strictly following traditional methods of using curing salt to maintain its signature taste.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Curing Salt Market

Developing regions like the Asia Pacific and Latin America stands as the major growing region in terms of value and volume of overall curing salt market. The developed regions of North America and Europe to experience steady demand dynamics for curing salt owing to mature processed meat market. This is attributed towards the preference of consumer for preserved food with reduced preparation time. Preference for natural and traditional food products is expected to drive food sector manufacturers to implement measures to improve taste and texture by adding ingredients such as curing salt to their finished food. Over the forecast period, fish curing salt segment is expected to gain faster growth rates resulting in significant growth of the global curing salt market.

Brief Approach to Research

Our company will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the source, forms, applications and end use segments of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.