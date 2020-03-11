Global Defense Fuel Cells: In-Depth Analysis of the Latest & Upcoming Market Scenario 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Defense Fuel Cells Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Vis-à-vis revenue, defense fuel cells market is predicted to rise at nearly 9% CAGR from 2017 to 2021. Defense fuel cells are of few types, which differ in terms of underlying technology. Key types of defense fuel cells include DMFC, PEM, and SOFC.

Fuel cells generally are efficient than generators their nearest counterpart. Fuel cells generate electrical energy via electro-chemical reaction free of any mechanical element. Clean output and less noise are some other notable advantages of fuel cells accounting for their consistent demand.

Typically, fuel used by fuel cells is natural gas, methanol, and hydrogen among others.

Beyond this, fuel cells enable improved performance, development of hydrogen-on-demand technology, and extended applications.

Fuel cells offer significant savings of loads, in weight and volume, compared to conventional power sources.

The Global Defense Fuel Cells Market is expected to grow. Factors such as use of fuel cells as environmentally viable energy-on-demand solution, enhanced efficiency of fuel cells and increasing awareness about the benefits of the fuel cell are boosting the market growth. In addition, acceptance of fuel cells to decrease dependence on imported oil is one of the key trends which help the market to grow. However, lack of fuel cell infrastructure and high price of the catalyst, which raises the price of fuel cell are restricting the market.

WATT Fuel Cell Corporation

Ultracell

SFC Energy

Protonex

Neah Power Systems

General Motors

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Corporation

Delphi Automotive

Bloom Energy

Altergy

Ballard Power System

PEM

SOFC

DMFC

Defense

Commercial

