Global Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables market 2019 Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Trends & Revenue with Forecast

Sizable revenues are coming from dental intraoral sensors and consumable devices. The application has opened a new paradigm in imaging technology adopted in dental practice world over. The global market will register CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2026. Demand in the market is garnering strength from need for better treatments for patients with periodontal diseases and rising awareness about dental health in developing countries.

Globally, the rising technological advancements for increasing demand for dental intraoral sensors and consumable devices for improved treatment of oral problems is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. There is an increasing medical evidence that oral health can affect overall health, and that the condition of gums and teeth may be an early warning for other diseases and medical conditions. Tooth decay is the most common childhood disease and is considered as the most widespread chronic disease globally. Whereas, periodontal disease begins as a chronic inflammation of the gums. Periodontal diseases are prevalent in both urbanized and developing countries and generally affect around 20-50% of the worldwide population. Increase in the prevalence of periodontal disease and tooth decay in adolescents, adults, and older individuals increase the demand for dental digital intraoral sensors, intraoral cameras, intraoral scanners, and intraoral storage plates. This further is expected to drive the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market.

Furthermore, rising dental expenditure is driving the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. Total dental expenditure increased in 2016 to 3% from 2015. Growing emphasis on dental health is also accelerating the growth of digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. Integration of oral health into primary care increases the potential demand for digital intraoral sensors and consumables.

To understand and evaluate opportunities in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of product type, and end user. The report provides analysis of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market in terms of market value (US$ Mn). The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different digital intraoral sensors and consumables types. The market dynamics section includes PMRs analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows clients to better equip with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The next section provides competitive edge of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. The competition landscape section provides a dashboard view of the activities of major players in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market. The company profiles section provides information on the key offerings of each player in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market, their direct & indirect presence, revenue, key developments and strategies and SWOT analysis. Some of key players included in this report are Carestream Dental, LLC, Danaher Corporation, DRR DENTAL SE, Acteon Group, Suni Medical Imaging, Inc., Owandy Radiology, Dentsply Sirona, Ray Medical, FONA Dental, Midmark Corporation, and others. Manufacturers are also focusing on research and development activities to develop technologically advanced digital intraoral sensors and consumables devices. The next section analyses the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market on the basis of product type and presents the forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 8 years. The product types covered in the report include:

