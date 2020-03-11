Global Fire Pump Controller Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges with Different Segments, Forecast- 2025

With the rapid urbanization and construction of commercial and residential building, keeping fire accidents at bay becomes mandatory as per the safety regulations. Therefore, fire pump controllers are installed everywhere to come to rescue in case of fire accidents, especially when the response time is less. Therefore, the fire pump controller market is expected to witness a robust growth in the upcoming years.

Power Transfer Switch to Promote Growth

The fire pump controller cannot work without the energy or power source. So, in case of fire accidents when there is a shortage of power supply in the main source, the fire pump controller automatically switches to alternative source of energy. The power transfer switch and sensors make it feasible to identify the same. This feature in the product is projected to drive the global fire controller market to expand during the forecast period.

However, if there is a malfunction in the sensor or switch, this feature may not work. Nonetheless, the global fire pump controller market is projected to grow substantially due to stringent regulation across the globe to avoid fire mishaps.

The global fire pump market is spread across five key regions, they are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East. However, developing economies in Asia Pacific may register a highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to rapid industrialization and need for safety norms.

With urbanization residential and commercial properties are getting bigger and bigger and the population density in major cities of the world is increasing. This has given rise to a situation where properties are getting more vulnerable to fire hazards. With the physical footprint of properties increasing it also gets tough to control fire or to even reach the location of incident at an early stage. It is necessary for building authorities to automate the process of fire response partly or fully to shorten the response time.

The solution that is prominently installed for the purpose is a Fire Pump Controller. Fire Pump Controllers are control panels containing electrical components such as circuit breaker, switches and other devices dedicated to the operation of the fire pumps. Fire Pump Controllers receive signals from alarm devices and preform pre-programmed set of functions such as activating fire pumps and then monitoring them for optimal response. Fire Pump Controllers are designed to be fail safe and do not follow the principle of “no Start, no Run”. Rather Fire Pump Controllers initiate the emergency protocol in case of an anomaly in the system such as a circuit break or a sensor failure.

Fire Pump Controller Market: Drivers & Challenges

Fire Pump Controllers are now becoming a default installation in urban buildings as a part of a standard fire safety system. Enterprises and individual consumers are implementing IoT solutions alike. A high amount of traction is observed among users in regards to adoption of automated safety system. This is one of the major driver for the installation of Fire Pump Controllers. However a lot of countries in developing economies have observed a trend of ignorance towards fire safety. A lot of efforts towards fire safety are only undertaken to satisfy the regulatory requirements and the real potential of the market is not realized due to the prevent attitude among end users.

Fire Pump Controller Market: Segmentation,

Segmentation of Fire Pump Controller, By Type:

Diesel Driven Fire Pump Controller: Diesel driven Fire Pump Controllers are designed to automatically start a diesel engine operated fire pump in case of any anomaly being detected in the overall system.

Electric Driven Fire Pump Controller: Electric driven fire pump controllers are responsible for initiating a electric motor in response to occurrence of a fire in the coverage of the Fire safety system.



Fire Pump Controller Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major players in Fire Pump Controller market include Eaton, UL LLC, Grundfos, Tornatech Inc, Vertiv Co., Hubbell., NAFFCO, Flotronix Corporation, Metron Eledyne and ComAp

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Fire Pump Controller Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Fire Pump Controller Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Fire Pump Controller Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Fire Pump Controller Market Drivers and Restraints

