Global Glutinous Rice Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2028

Glutinous rice, or popularly known as sticky rice, is a staple of South East Asia and eastern parts of South Asia. Glutinous rice has sticky texture due to extremely low amylose and high amylopectin content which makes it low fat but relatively high in nutritive value. When glutinous rice is cooked, it turns out to be waxy, thick and translucent giving it a chewy texture.

Glutinous rice offers various health benefits because they are rich in minerals and vitamins which are essential for the body. The health benefits of glutinous rice include its ability to control diabetes, inhibit chronic diseases, improve digestion and lessen inflammation. Glutinous rice also serves as a source of selenium, a valuable mineral which provides antioxidant protection for tissues and shield cells from damage caused by free radicals. Besides, glutinous rice also contains small amounts of other essential nutrients like vitamin B-5 and copper. Vitamin B-5 increases metabolism, produce energy and also helps in hormone synthesis to maintain hormone balance. The copper in glutinous rice keeps connective tissue strong, supports the immune system and promotes healthy brain function.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12497

Glutinous Rice Carving a Niche in Various Diets

Rice is one of the leading food staples and support for the rural population and their food security around the globe. For workers in agriculture or non -agriculture sectors, rice is used as a wage commodity in some countries such as India. Glutinous rice is a staple of South East Asia and eastern parts of South Asia. The key driver of the market of glutinous rice is the growing fast food industry and restaurants as glutinous rice is one of the favorite cereals for most of the consumers. The increasing population and consumption of food are also resulting in increasing demand for glutinous rice. With the increase in health awareness among the people, the demand for glutinous rice is rising given the fact that it contains low-fat level and a significant amount of fiber content. Besides, glutinous rice is a high source of minerals and vitamins which makes it popular healthy food.

Glutinous rice: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the glutinous rice market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of size, the glutinous rice market has been segmented as-

Short-grain

Long-grain

On the basis of Type, the glutinous rice market has been segmented as-

White glutinous rice

Brown glutinous rice

Black glutinous rice

On the basis of distribution channel, the glutinous rice market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Sales Store based retailing Hypermarkets/Super markets Convenience stores Independent Small Groceries Online retail



Glutinous Rice Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the market participants in the global glutinous rice market identified across the value chain include- BURAPA PROSPER CO. LTD., Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills, Koda Farms, Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, among others.

Glutinous rice Market Opportunities

The market for glutinous rice is anticipated to increase due to the rising trend among consumers to have a healthy diet. Glutinous rice is low-fat rice having high fiber, vitamin and mineral content and added health benefits. The health benefits of glutinous rice include its ability to control diabetes, inhibit chronic diseases, improve digestion and lessen inflammation. The increasing number of restaurants and food joints have also resulted in increasing market for glutinous rice. Glutinous rice is a staple food in many regions of Asia Pacific. It provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply for many living in Asia and rising in population will indeed result in increasing market for glutinous rice. The Asia Pacific is the primary producer and exporter of glutinous rice globally. However, China and India are of the primary consumers and producers.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12497

Brief Approach to Research Glutinous rice Market

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes