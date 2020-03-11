Global Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Insight, Potential Opportunity & Industry Engagement in Developing the Future
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
Integrated Passive Devices are attracting an increasing interest due to constant needs of handheld wireless devices to further decrease in size and cost and increase in functionality. Many functional blocks such as impedance matching circuits, harmonic filters, couplers and baluns and power combiner/divider can be realized by IPDs technology. IPDs are generally fabricated using standard wafer fabrication technologies such as thin film and photolithography processing. IPDs can be designed as flip chip mountable or wire bondable components and the substrates for IPDs usually are thin film substrates like silicon, alumina or glass.
EMEA is likely to hold the largest share of the integrated passive device market by 2023. The presence of fabrication as well as IPD manufacturers is driving the growth of the IPD market in Europe. Europe, in EMEA, has a decent demand for IPD products as it is an early adopter of new technologies. The presence of established smartphone, wearable device, and consumer electronics manufacturers in this region is one of the key factors driving the growth of the IPD market in EMEA.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Stats Chippac
On Semiconductor
Infineon
Texas Instruments
Stmicroelectronicss
Murata-Ipdia
Johanson Technology
Onchip Devices
Global Semiconductor LLC
3DiS Technologies
AFSC
Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Breakdown Data by Type
By Base
Silicon
Non-Silicon
By Product
Baluns and Couplers
Harmonic Filters
Diplexers
Others
By Type
ESD
EMI
RF-IPD
Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Breakdown Data by Application
EMI/RFI Filtering
LED Lighting
Data Converters
Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
