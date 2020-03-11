Global Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market examined in new research report

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Non-Protein Nitrogen (NPN) is a term used in animal nutrition to refer collectively to components such as urea, biuret, and ammonia, which are not proteins but can be converted into proteins by microbes in the ruminant stomach.

Non- Protein Nitrogen in Feed is an essential chemical element of the amino acids that are basic building blocks of the protein. The emergence of new protein sources will trigger industry growth, thereby providing new avenues for manufacturers.

Global Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed market size will increase to 1040 Million US$ by 2025, from 780 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed.

This report researches the worldwide Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed capacity, production, value, price and market share of Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Yara International ASA

Quality Liquid Feed

Anipro Feeds

Meadow Feeds

Kay Dee Feed Company

Nutri Feeds

Borealis Ag

Incitec Pivot Limited

The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

PetroLeo Brasileiro S.A

Skw Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz Gmbh

Fertiberia Sa

Alltech Inc.

Others

Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Breakdown Data by Type

Urea

Ammonia

Others

Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Breakdown Data by Application

Form

Livestock

Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

