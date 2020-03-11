Global Plastic Cards Industry Verticals, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2019

Chip-enabled plastic cards are rising in demand, which underlies the increasing sheen of the market. Considerable rise in spending power in recent years, especially in ASEAN countries, and a thriving retail has positioned the plastic cards market to a high growth trajectory. Riding on back of advances in digital electronics, demand for plastic cards such as smart cards are fast gathering steam across the world, notably in transportation industry. Focus of governments toward transitioning the economies to cashless one imparts solid growth momentum. By 2026, the market is likely to cross worth of more than US$14.88 bn.

plastic cards market analyzes opportunities in the market, and presents updates and insights relating to various segments of the global plastic cards market over the forecast period 2018–2026.

The scope of the report on the plastic cards market consists of different technologies used in plastic cards, such as chip enabled plastic cards, regular plastic cards, and smart plastic cards, used for various application segments such as the government sector, financial sector, mobile phones, and others. Plastic cards analyzed in this report include both magnetic stripe cards and barcode cards.

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by technology, application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global plastic cards market.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global plastic cards market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global plastic cards market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global plastic cards market, PMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global plastic cards market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global plastic cards market. In the final section of the report on the global plastic cards market, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global plastic card manufacturers, retailers, and distributors.

