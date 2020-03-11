Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Exploring the Present and Future State

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report researches the worldwide Semiconductor Packaging Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

Semiconductor packages are plastic, ceramic, and metal components that are not only protect fabricated integrated circuits (ICs) on the semiconductor die, but also act as an interconnect between the printed circuit board (PCB) and the die during shipping and handling. These packaging materials safeguard and protect the die from the external mechanical impacts and corrosion, besides acting as an electrically conductive interconnection with excellent signal propagation properties.

The demand for organic substrates semiconductor packaging materials is increasing because the semiconductor packaging industry is advancing towards leadless and cable-less packaging materials. These substrates are replacing the application of lead frames and bonding wires. These substrates are flexible and can also be used as interconnects. Our research analysts have estimated that the IC packaging materials market will witness considerable growth in the organic substrates segment throughout the projected period.

Countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea are the major contributors to the growth of the semiconductor packaging materials market in APAC. The adoption of integrated circuit packaging and semiconductor packaging is increasing in this region due to the growing adoption of consumer electronic goods and smart mobile devices. The focus of the international corporations towards expanding their manufacturing operations in countries such as China, due to the availability of cheap labor, raw materials, and favorable factors of production, will also drive the markets growth prospects in this region.

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Organic Substrates

Lead Frames

Bonding Wires

Other

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Breakdown Data by Application

IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers)

OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Companies)

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Semiconductor Packaging Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Semiconductor Packaging Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amkor Technology

DuPont

BASF

Henkel

Honeywell

Kyocera

Toppan Printing

Hitachi Chemical

ASM Pacific Technology

Beijing Kehua New Chemical Technology

