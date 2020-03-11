Global Sugar Confectionery Market is projected to reach 5950 million USD in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Sugar Confectionery Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Vis-à-vis revenue, sugar confectionery market is predicted to expand at close to 3% CAGR from 2016 to 2022. Leaning for sweet treats among individuals of all ages is a key for demand of sugar confectionery. Sugar confectioneries are sometimes associated with sentiments, childhood memories, thereby leading to their continued demand to keep past emotions alive.

Sugar confectionery is available in several varieties, in terms of flavor, color, packaging, shape, and size. This expands selection for consumer to suit individual preference.

Sugar confectionery mostly comprises baker’s confections and sugar confections. Between the two, baker’s confection mostly involves family recipes passed from generation to generation. Taste of sugar confectionery is also passed down in families, keeping its demand alive among an extensive range of fancy new sweet treats.

This report studies the global market size of Sugar Confectionery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sugar Confectionery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sugar Confectionery market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. Exact definitions are difficult. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad and somewhat overlapping categories, bakers’ confections and sugar confections.

Thesugar confectionery marketis in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. Introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, increase in gifting trend, and growth in retail market are expected to drive the demand in the near future. In addition, rise in disposable income and increase in population in emerging countries such as China and India is anticipated to augment the market during the analysis period. However, growth in health awareness globally and rise in instances of diabetes are estimated to hamper the sugar confectionery market growth. Key players in the region invest on advertising campaigns and marketing to enhance their brand recognition and influence in the sugar confectionery industry.

In 2017, the global Sugar Confectionery market size was 4590 million US$ and is forecast to 5850 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sugar Confectionery market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sugar Confectionery include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sugar Confectionery include

Ferrara Candy

HARIBO

Mondelez International

Nestle

Perfetti Van Melle

Wrigley

Adams and Brooks Candy

American Licorice

Anthony-Thomas Candy

Market Size Split by Type

Hard-Boiled Sweets

Caramels and Toffees

Gums and Jellies

Medicated Confectionery

Mints

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Dessert

Drinks

Ice Cream

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sugar Confectionery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sugar Confectionery market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sugar Confectionery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sugar Confectionery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Sugar Confectionery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sugar Confectionery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

