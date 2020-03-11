Global Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories Market Outlook, Growth, Future Trends, with Key Players 2025

Sanitary ware and bathroom accessories refer to products used in bathrooms and kitchens.

Sanitary ware and bathroom accessories refer to products used in bathrooms and kitchens. These include wash basins, toilet sinks, pedestals, and cisterns, showers, faucets, and other bathroom accessories such as soap holders, and towel rings. Traditionally manufactured using porcelain, a ceramic material, is now available in wide variety of materials such as metals, glass, and plastics. However, the ceramic sanitary wares have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, are cost effective, and are able to withstand heavy loads as well.

In 2018, the global Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

LAUFEN Bathrooms AG

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Somany Ceramics Limited

H. & R. Johnson (India) Limited

Asian Granito India Limited

Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited

TOTO

HSIL Limited

Parryware Bathroom Products Private Limited

Cera Sanitaryware Limited

Jaquar And Company Private Limited

Grohe India Pvt. Ltd.

CAESAR BATHROOM

Italisa Vietnam

GESSI S.P.A.

INNOCI VIETNAM CO.LTD

JAQUAR GROUP

LIXIL GROUP

ROCA SANITARIO, S.A

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

