Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Benefits from Steady Rise in Demand from Construction Sector; to Exhibit 5% CAGR from 2017 to 2022

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Overview

Over the past few years, there is pervasive interest among several manufacturing industries in the application of unsaturated polyester resins owing to their low cost of production and versatile properties. Combined with this, the soaring popularity of polyester resins as a thermosetting system rises on a variety of applications in making composites in end-use industries. This is further accentuated by the use of fillers, reinforcements, and additives, which enhance their physical and chemical properties, opening up exciting applications. Driven by a variety of factors and fueled by the growth in end-use industries, the unsaturated polyester resins is anticipated to rise at a steady pace in the coming years. The global market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2022.

The market stood at US$5,744.3 mn in 2017 and the opportunities in the market is projected to reach US$7,339.9 by the end of 2022.

Superior Properties of Isophthalic Resins to Account for its Dominance

Major product types of unsaturated polyester resins are orthophthalic resins, isophthalic resins, and dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) resins. Of these, the isophthalic resins segment holds the major share in 2017 and is projected to witness leading growth during the forecast period, measured in absolute terms. Compared to other resins, these are increasingly being preferred in the composite or fiber glass industry on account of their markedly higher strength, amazing flexibility, and better chemical resistance.

The isophthalic resins segment holds a market share of 36.4% in 2017 amounting to US$ 2,091.9 Mn and is expected to rise to US$ 2,547.5 Mn by the end of 2022. The segment will account for a share of 34.7% by 2022 end. Expanding at a CAGR of 4%, the market for isophthalic resins is estimated to grow at US$ 91.1 Mn annually during the forecast period.

