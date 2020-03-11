Grain and Cereal Crop Protection Market with Global Innovations & Competitive Analysis – Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Grain and Cereal Crop Protection Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Crop protection is the subject of dealing with plant science and practice of managing plant diseases, weeds and other pests that damages crop and forestry which leads to decrease in crop production.

The escalating global population contributes to the pressure to increase cereal production, which leads to a proliferation of pesticide usage. Grains and cereals are a major consumer of crop-based as well as non-crop-based pesticides, particularly herbicides, which are a rapidly developing category.

For the past few years, the global agricultural industry has been witnessing significant changes in terms of advancements in crop protection, drip irrigation, soil management, farming techniques, and enhancement of crop yields by means of herbicides, pesticides, the GM technology, fungicides, and other advanced techniques. Farms extensively employed the crop rotation method in order to protect the crops and maintain the level of nutrients in the soil. Soil fertility, soil erosion, and crop yield are augmented via this technique. It also helps mitigate the problem of pest attack which often occurs in a field engaged in incessant farming of the same crop. However, crop protection chemicals have also been observed to have an adverse effect on the environment and human health. Additionally, the nutritional levels of soil are affected by excess use of these products which decrease its productivity prospects. In terms of type, the grain and cereal crop protection market is categorized into insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides, among which herbicides are the dominant segment. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, on account of the wide utilization of herbicides as a crop protection chemical because of their low cost, as well as increased research and development investments in the field and the introduction of new herbicidal active ingredients.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Grain and Cereal Crop Protection capacity, production, value, price and market share of Grain and Cereal Crop Protection in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Dow AgroSciences

FMC

Syngenta

Agrium

Grain and Cereal Crop Protection Breakdown Data by Type

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Grain and Cereal Crop Protection Breakdown Data by Application

Retailers

Online

Convenience Stores

Others

