Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Projected To Reach US$560.9 Million Growing At CAGR 16.3% To 2025

The India healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market is highly fragmented and displays a stiff competition among several key market players, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Prominent players in the market include Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd, Wipro GE Healthcare, Philips India Ltd, Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd., and PL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. These companies are engaging in strategic collaborations and research and development activities in order to strengthen their position in the market. The robust competition between these players is expected to highly augment the India healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market’s growth.

As per expert analysts, the India healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market is anticipated to garner an astounding CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period which is 2017 to 2025. Growing at this rate, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$560.9 mn by the end of the forecast period.

Based on demography, the India healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market is segmented into rural hospitals and healthcare facilities and metropolitan and urban hospitals and healthcare facilities. Out of these, the metropolitan and urban hospitals and healthcare facilities segment dominates the market owing to a rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Geographically, the India healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market is categorized into East, West, North, and South. Out of these, South India holds dominance over the market on account of adoption of novel medical technologies and increasing support from the government. It accounts for approximately 39.0 percent share in the overall market.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth