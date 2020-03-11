Hydration Cans Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2025

Hydration cans are small rigid packaging solutions for beverages such as water, and energy drinks, among others. Cans are generally made up of materials such as steel, aluminum and tin, and contribute to the one third of the overall beverage packaging market. Hydration cans are usually made up of aluminum, tin and steel which contribute the third most commonly used packaging material which accounts for 19.1% of the global beverage market share.

Recyclable, unbreakable, light proof, stackable, hermetic seal, light weight are some of the properties presented by hydration cans which is leading to rise in demand of global hydration cans market. Being absolutely air tight, hydration cans keep oxygen out and fizz in which allows the sports drinks to stay fresher for a longer time. Hydration cans are light weight, hence they can be carried easily over the long distance.

Being absolutely airtight, hydration cans keep oxygen out and fizz in, due to which energy drink remains fresh for the longer time. Energy drinks in hydration cans are also consumed by gym goers. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global hydration cans market is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.

The global packaging industry has witnessed significant growth during the last few decades. Consumption of hydration cans is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to recyclability. Over time, the manufacturing industry is expected to witness high penetration of automation to meet the growing demand. Furthermore, rising GDP and increasing population in emerging economies with the proliferation of demand for sports drinks are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of global hydration cans market.

Demand for hydration cans market is significantly high owing to rapid growth of consumption energy drinks and water by the consumers globally, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and stringent norms regarding secure and safe packaging and the other factors are fueling the demand of the global hydration cans market. Despite the positive outlook, there are certain factors which might affect the growth rate of the global hydration cans market. As an alternative, stand up pouches are available in the market which provides an alternative solution of the hydration cans, due to which maximum consumers are used to prefer to use stand up pouches as it is cost- effective.