Hydrocolloid Dressing Market Is Set For A Strong Growth During Forecast Period

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: Introduction

Hydrocolloid dressing is a wafer type of dressing that contains gel-forming agents with an adhesive compound laminated into a flexible, water-resistant outer layer. Some formulation contains alginate to increase absorption capabilities. The wafers are self-adhering and available with or without an adhesive border. The wafers are available in various thickness and precut shapes for body area such as sacrum, elbows, and heels.

The wafers provide a moist healing environment and insulation while using the body’s own moisture and enzymes to keep the wound bed hydrated for proper wound healing. The hydrocolloid dressings can be used on many different types of wounds which have the best effects and have low to moderate drainage. Clinicians often suggest hydrocolloid dressings for granular and necrotic wounds, as the products protect intact and newly healed skin.

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global hydrocolloid dressing market include Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew, Acelity L.P., Inc., Medela AG, BenQ Materials Corporation, EuroMed, Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, and ConvaTec, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Founded in 1937, Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical devices worldwide.

The company offers various product franchises, including orthopedic implants (knee implants, hip implants), arthroscopy enabling technologies, trauma and extremities, advanced wound care, advanced wound devices, and advanced wound bioactives.

Cardinal Health

Established in 1979, Cardinal Health is a global, integrated health care services and products company, providing customized solutions worldwide.

The company’s medical segment distributes a broad range of medical, surgical, and laboratory products and provides services to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinical laboratories.

Stryker Corporation

Established in 1941, Stryker Corporation is a global medical device company. It operates through three business segments: Orthopedics, MedSurg, and neurotechnology & spine.

The company’s product portfolio includes implants, surgical equipment, endoscopic and communication systems, neurosurgical and spinal devices, and emergency medical equipment.

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market Dynamics

Increase in incidences of target diseases driving demand for hydrocolloid dressing

The increasing number of cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular diseases, and glaucoma may boost the use of hydrocolloid dressing devices in specific surgeries. The rise in number of cardiovascular diseases increases the demand for open heart surgery which is likely to expand the global market.

Rise in geriatric population leads to number of diseases which demands hydrocolloid dressing products

The rapid growth in geriatric population leads to diseases such as eye diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders which has increased the number of surgeries globally.

According to The American Geriatrics Society, adults of age 65 and older are a rapidly growing segment of the U.S. population, and their number is expected to double to 89 million people between 2010 and 2050. Based on these evolving demographics, demand for a variety of surgical services is estimated to rise, including vascular surgery with a projected growth of 31% and general surgery with a projected growth of 18%.

Lack of clinical knowledge and expertise restraining hydrocolloid dressing market

A key factor hampering the hydrocolloid dressing market is lack of clinical knowledge and expertise in handling the hydrocolloid dressing products. Lack of knowledge and expertise leads to several complications such as the disparate approaches taken in wound management practices. This is likely to restrain the adoption of hydrocolloid dressing during surgeries.

