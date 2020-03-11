Ice Trays Market Forecast To Develop And Opportunity

Ice cube is an efficient way of cooling a beverage instantly. Other than just cooling beverages, ice cubes have various other uses such as in removing gum from clothes and curing skin problems, among others. Over the years, ice trays have evolved from metal ice trays with a leaver to take out ice cubes, to soft plastic ice trays that are flexible enough to twist and take out ice cubes. Ice trays are one of the most readily available consumer products in general retail stores, super markets and hyper markets.

Moreover, the online sales channel has played a crucial role in enabling consumers to find the desired shape of ice trays easily. The stackable nature of ice trays offers the added convenience of storing and transporting ice trays for consumers, manufacturers, and suppliers. The increasing demand for ice cubes as a traditional way of cooling and lowering down the concentration of beverages drives the global ice trays market.

Global Ice Trays Market: Key Developments

One of the prominent advancements in the ice trays market is the development of BPA (Bisphenol A) free plastic ice trays. Majority of plastic molds contain BPA, which causes health issues such as behavioral changes, damage to pituitary gland and damage to the brain. To prevent the influence of plastic ice trays containing BPA on public health, silicone ice trays were introduced in the global ice trays market.

Further, developments in plastic materials have resulted in the manufacturing of flexible or soft plastic ice trays wherein ice cubes can be easily removed from the tray by merely twisting it. Continuous advancements in material and manufacturing technology have resulted in ice trays that ate capable of forming ice cubes in an infinite number of complex shapes such as spherical balls. As the demand of customized or complex shaped ice trays is increasing, the online sales channel has created a highly interactive platform for consumers to easily find the desired ice tray and for manufacturers to market their creative designs in the ice trays market.