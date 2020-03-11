India Online Food Delivery Market : Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, Forecast

E-commerce or online market in India is thriving very rapidly, making it one of the fastest growing online market in the world. Online food delivery market in India is one of its segments, which is growing in double digit CAGR. During early days, online food ordering and the delivery market was mainly concentrated on pizza, burger and such while now this idea has immersed to bulk of the food industry. With the growing penetration of the internet, a new wave of online services including ordering and delivery of food has come to the forefront of this marketplace. These food aggregators allow customers to compare menus, prices, reviews and then place their orders from a wide network of restaurants conveniently. India Online Food Delivery Market is expected to be more than US$ 5 Billion opportunity by the end of year 2023.

India Online Food Delivery Market is showing immense potential and attracting huge investments. The online food delivery market of India is mainly driven by India’s young population base, increasing digitization, growing penetration of smartphones, increasing disposable income of people in the region, rising proportion of women in working population and adoption of aggressive marketing strategies by food startups. Features, like ordering food and getting it delivered at the comfort of anytime anywhere with the convenience of either online payment or pay on delivery, are some the other factors which are anticipated to further drive the growth of India Online Food Delivery Market. In addition, lucrative offers, easy & user-friendly interface, cash-backs, social media, and customer integration are also helping online food delivery market to grow in the forecast period.

Renub Research report titled “India Online Food Delivery Market by Operation Type (Aggregator, Cloud Kitchen), City (Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Others), Ordering Platform (Mobile, Web, Calling), Cuisine (Curry/Roti/Bread, Pizza/Burgers/Sandwiches, Tandoori/Kebab/Curry/Biryani, Bakery Products / Desserts, Others) Company (Zomato, Swiggy, FoodPanda, Faasos, Freshmenu), Market Dynamics (Growth Driver, Barriers, Opportunity, Threats)” provides a complete analysis of India Online Food Delivery market.-

Bangalore is the Leading City in the India Online Food Delivery Market

In this report, we have done complete assessment of top cities in the India online food delivery market. The cities we covered are: Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Others. The report provides all the historical and forecast market value for each city. Bangalore is the leading city in the India online food delivery market.

Mobile is playing very significant role in the India Online Food Delivery Market

In this report we have covered market by ordering platform in this market place. All three types of ordering platform are covered in this report: Mobile App, Web and Direct Calling. Mobile ordering platform is playing a significant role in the India online food delivery market and it is anticipated that this will dominate in the forecasting period as well.

Pizza/Burgers/Sandwichesis is the most preferred cuisine in the India Online Food Delivery Market

In this report, we have shown complete insight of preferred cuisine in the India online food delivery market. The cuisines market covered in the report are: Pizza/Burgers/Sandwiches, Tandoori/Kebab/Curry/Biryani, Curry Roti/Bread, Bakery Products/Desserts, Others. Pizza/Burgers/Sandwiches are most preferred cuisine in the India online food delivery market.

Companies Analysis

Zomato, Swiggy, FoodPanda, Faasos, Freshmenu are some of the top companies that are working in India online food delivery market. All the companies have been studied from the following points.

– Operating Metrics

– Acquired/Subsidiaries

– Funding/Investment-

– Marketing Strategies-

– Revenue-

