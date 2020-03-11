Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Report: Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Analysis

The global kidney dialysis equipment market is touted to accumulate USD 16.5 billion at a stupendous 5.7% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2023). CKD or chronic kidney disease is a chronic condition which seriously impacts a patient’s quality of life. Kidney dialysis is the most preferred treatment for severe conditions where both the kidneys of a person is damaged but this treatment is also occasionally used for treating patients with a single damaged kidney. Every day, the kidney of a healthy person filters about 150 quarts of blood. Should an individual’s kidney fail to function efficiently automatically the waste will get collected in the blood resulting in coma and even death. Here dialysis will act as the savior. It will stop the toxin and waste products formation in the blood. It is an artificial kidney that is used for filtering the blood of the patient during kidney failure, kidney dysfunction and kidney damage and for removing surplus impurities from kidneys.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6302

There are many factors that is driving the growth of the kidney dialysis equipment market. Some of these factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include new funding channels in the healthcare sector, increase in the prevalence of dialysis patients, better healthcare infrastructure, adoption of latest technologies in dialysis, loss of appetite causing weight loss, change in sedentary lifestyle, heart failure, growing acidosis, growing number of ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease Patients), increase in accurate and cost-effective portable dialysis apparatus, fast growth in geriatric population, growing frequencies of hypertension and diabetes problems and preference for dialysis over kidney transplantation. On the contrary, factors such as difficulties and risks involved, time consumption, regulations and rules associated with dialysis, expensive treatments and soaring cost of dialysis procedures may take a toll on the growth of the kidney dialysis equipment market over the assessment period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the kidney dialysis equipment market include

Hemoclean CO.

LTD

Teleflex Incorporated

Rockwell Medical

Terumo Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

Mar Cor Purification, Inc. (A Cantel Medical Company)

Nikkiso Co.

xstage Medical

Nipro Corporation

Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Davita Healthcare Partners

resenius Medical Care AG & Co. Ka.

Market Segmentation

Market Research Future report offers an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the kidney dialysis equipment market on the basis of type, apparatus type and end-user.

Based on type, it is segmented into Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis. Hemodialysis is further segmented into nocturnal hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis and conventional hemodialysis. The Peritoneal dialysis is further segmented into Tidal Peritoneal Dialysis, Intermittent Peritoneal Dialysis (IPD), Continuous Cycling Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD) and Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD).

Based on apparatus type, the kidney dialysis equipment market is segmented into consumables and continuous renal replacement therapy systems, peritoneal dialysis equipment and hemodialysis equipment. The hemodialysis equipment us further segmented into vascular access devices, tunneled hemodialysis catheters, concentrates and solutions, bloodline system, dialyzers and filters and hemodialysis machine. The peritoneal dialysis equipment is segmented into filters, dialyzers, automated peritoneal dialysis machines and concentrates and solutions. Of these, the hemodialysis equipment will grab the maximum market share.

Based on end-user, the kidney dialysis equipment market is segmented into ambulatory services, home care, in-center dialysis settings and hospitals.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the kidney dialysis equipment market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is likely to command the market owing to the rising incidence of kidney failure, rising cases of diabetes and hypertension and higher reusable income amid people. Europe will have the second biggest share due to advanced medical compensation and progressive organizations. The kidney dialysis equipment market in APAC possess an unprecedented market potential owing to increasing incidences of kidney failure, increase in disposable income, presence of large geriatric population and low rates of organ transplantation. The kidney dialysis equipment market in the Middle East and Africa will have minimal share owing to low per capita income and stringent government policies.

Feb 2019- Leading dialysis service provider, US Renal Care, Inc will be acquired by Investor Group with an aim to improve the quality of life for those having chronic renal disease.

April 2018- MRCS (Malaysian Red Crescent Society) and KDC (Kidney Dialysis Centre) off late has received accolades for their success to help countless patients in the last 22 years.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/kidney-dialysis-equipment-market-6302

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]