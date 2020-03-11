Liner Cartons Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2028

Liner cartons are folding cartons with a flexible liner material inside the carton for additional protection of the primary product from the environment. Aluminum is the most widely preferred liner material due to its high barrier performance against moisture. However, paper is used as a liner in liner cartons instead of aluminum due to low-cost availability. The liner cartons market is majorly driven by the ability of these cartons to offer contained atmospheric packaging, which isolates the atmosphere of the primary product from the environment.

The high strength of both, the flexible liner and rigid paperboard carton, enables liner cartons to bear high loads and makes them temper proof. Although liner cartons offer many protective features, the liner cartons market is expected to have attained maturity due to the presence of high barrier flexible and rigid packaging substitutes that consume less raw material and are light weight.

Global Liner Cartons Market: Key Developments

Players in the liner carton market are adopting advanced technology for the production of liner cartons. They are promoting their product offerings with offset printing technology, which offers highly aesthetic graphics. This is in turn resulting in higher sales to end-user firms and thus, attracting end-users towards advanced printing technology, such as offset printing, over low-cost screen printing.

Re-sealable packaging is trending in the liner cartons market as it adds to the protection of the primary product after the packaging is opened. This feature attracts end consumers as re-sealability in liner cartons eliminates the requirement of transferring the primary product into a separate air-tight container and adds to consumer convenience.