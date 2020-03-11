Mechatronics and Robotics Courses Market by Commercial Sector, Analysis and Outlook to 2023

Mechatronics and Robotics Courses Market: By Platform (Online, Offline), Application (Manufacturing, Automotive, Drones, Space) – Global Forecast till 2023

Overview

According to regional analysis, the global mechatronics and robotics courses market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America mechatronics and robotics courses market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Europe market accounts for a considerable share in the mechatronics and robotics courses market. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of small & medium education institutes that promote mechatronics and robotics learning and developments in robotics and mechatronics subject are some of the significant factors boosting the mechatronics and robotics courses market in the region.

The upcoming trend gaining momentum in the mechatronics and robotics courses market is the emergence of low-cost, highly capable robotic platforms that have provided fruitful results by introducing students to the concepts of math, science, and engineering, applicable to all grade levels. This led to increase in the number of workshops and awareness of these concepts, along with practical teaching of mechatronics and robotics.

Segments

The global mechatronics and robotics courses market is segmented into platform and application. By platform segment, the market is classified into online and offline. The application segment is further segmented into manufacturing, automotive, drones, space application and others. The others segment comprises electrical and electronics application.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global mechatronics and robotics courses market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD15 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Mechatronics and Robotics Courses Market: ARM Holdings (United Kingdom), British Columbia Institute of Technology (Canada), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Hennepin Technical College (U.S.), ABB (Switzerland), Amtek Industries (UAE), KUKA Robotics (Germany), Novatech Robo Pvt Ltd (India ), Siemens (Germany), and others.

Regional Analysis

North America region accounts for the highest share of the global mechatronics and robotics courses market in terms of value, owing to the early adoption of mechatronics and robotics courses in schools and colleges and the increasing popularity of Task-Based Learning (TBL). TBL is an approach wherein classroom tasks are assigned to students as a mode of training. A classroom task is an activity that is focused on learning through experiential learning. In Asia Pacific market, enterprises in countries, such as Japan and China, are mostly operating in automotive and robotics applications, which is aiding the market growth in the region. The study indicates that Europe also accounts for a significant value share in the global mechatronics and robotics courses market.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Industrial Automation Service Providers

Researchers

Scientists

Smart Innovators

Space Science Engineers

Mechanical Engineers

Electrical Engineers

Computer Science Engineers

Robotic Technologist

Design Engineers

Gaming Professionals

Automation Industry Leaders

Healthcare Service Providers

Defence Research Professionals

Managers & Business Intelligence Experts

Advertising and Promotion Agency Executives

Professionals in Media Sector

Professors

Students

